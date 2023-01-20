Read full article on original website
Two members of the St. Norbert Men’s Hockey team are bringing home silver medals from the World University Games that wrapped up in Lake Placid, New York over the weekend. Brendan Mark and Michael McChesney wore the red, white and blue and appeared in all seven tournament games. The US squad reached the final where they bowed to Canada 7-2 in the gold medal game on Sunday.
Phoenix streaks
The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team hopes to start another winning streak while the men are determined to end a long losing streak. On Friday, the Lady Phoenix saw their 11 game run come to an end with a 63-60 loss to Youngstown State at the Kress Center but they bounced back on Sunday afternoon, beating Robert Morris 71-54. After a tight first half with 15 lead changes, Green Bay never lost a four point halftime lead by steadily pulling away. Sydney Levy pumped in a season high 21 points with Bailey Butler adding 16. Julia Hartwig had a solid all around game scoring 8 points, pulling down 5 rebounds and dishing out a team high six assists, finishing an impressive +22 in 23 minutes of play. GB improved to 15-4 on the season, 8-2 in the Horizon League, in a three-way tie for the conference lead at the halfway point. Youngstown beat Milwaukee Sunday 61-51 and Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 73-69 to create the three way logjam between the Phoenix, Penguins and Vikings. The Lady Phoenix will host Milwaukee on Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting on Appleton’s Southside. On January 22, 2023, at 8:06 p.m., Appleton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a male found bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers responded and located a 56-year-old Appleton man with significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
