The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team hopes to start another winning streak while the men are determined to end a long losing streak. On Friday, the Lady Phoenix saw their 11 game run come to an end with a 63-60 loss to Youngstown State at the Kress Center but they bounced back on Sunday afternoon, beating Robert Morris 71-54. After a tight first half with 15 lead changes, Green Bay never lost a four point halftime lead by steadily pulling away. Sydney Levy pumped in a season high 21 points with Bailey Butler adding 16. Julia Hartwig had a solid all around game scoring 8 points, pulling down 5 rebounds and dishing out a team high six assists, finishing an impressive +22 in 23 minutes of play. GB improved to 15-4 on the season, 8-2 in the Horizon League, in a three-way tie for the conference lead at the halfway point. Youngstown beat Milwaukee Sunday 61-51 and Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 73-69 to create the three way logjam between the Phoenix, Penguins and Vikings. The Lady Phoenix will host Milwaukee on Thursday night.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO