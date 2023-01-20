Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
2-time Australian champ Azarenka tops Pegula, talks anxiety
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. That was...
Finland's top diplomat hints at joining NATO without Sweden
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s foreign minister suggested Tuesday that the country may consider joining NATO without neighboring Sweden if Turkey continues to block their joint bid to enter the military alliance. Pekka Haavisto later backpedaled, but his comments were the first time a leading government official in either...
ATP Schedule
Jan. 7-14 2023 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Kwon Soon Woo) Jan. 5-14 2023 — ASB Classic, HO (Richard Gasquet) Feb. 17-26 2023 — Rio Open presented by Claro, CO. Feb. 24-March 3 — Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, HO. Feb. 24-March 4 — Chile Open,...
