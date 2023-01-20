ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

abc57.com

Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August

LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan spending $25M over three years to hire 195 school resource officers

(The Center Square) — Michigan schools are beefing up security with 195 school resource officers, one each for the state's 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public-school academies. Taxpayers will supply the $25 million funding over the next three years. BOEBERT INTRODUCES 'DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD ACT'. Although some...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Milford residents protest new public paths on private property

A proposed public safety pathway in Milford that would have traversed multiple private properties was shot down in short order at a well-attended Jan. 18 township board meeting. The pathway rejection also led to a temporary scuttling of a 5-year parks and recreation master plan that may eliminate any possibility...
MILFORD, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan launches new tool to address substance use

Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

