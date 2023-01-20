Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Tv20detroit.com
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected
The Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates.
police1.com
Man gets life sentence for murdering 24-year-old Ill. police officer
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Missouri man was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday for a first-degree murder conviction for the death of an Illinois officer who had tried to stop the man from fleeing police. Pierce, also 24, was part of a team of officers...
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
2 arrested after shots fired into St. Joseph home
Two people were arrested after police say shots were fired into a St. Joseph home Saturday.
abc57.com
Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August
LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
Macomb County bank robbery suspect accused in police chase in Indiana, Illinois
Police said the driver of the Ford F-150, believed to be Edwards, fled the scene of the carjacking and lead police on a chase that eventually ended in Illinois. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a field.
Washington Examiner
Michigan spending $25M over three years to hire 195 school resource officers
(The Center Square) — Michigan schools are beefing up security with 195 school resource officers, one each for the state's 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public-school academies. Taxpayers will supply the $25 million funding over the next three years. BOEBERT INTRODUCES 'DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD ACT'. Although some...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
HometownLife.com
Milford residents protest new public paths on private property
A proposed public safety pathway in Milford that would have traversed multiple private properties was shot down in short order at a well-attended Jan. 18 township board meeting. The pathway rejection also led to a temporary scuttling of a 5-year parks and recreation master plan that may eliminate any possibility...
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
michiganradio.org
Michigan launches new tool to address substance use
Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
WWMT
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
Mother charged with murder for Lake Lansing drowning in 2022
The boy died after the mother and son's kayak flipped upside down while kayaking on Lake Lansing.
Comments / 4