Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houmatimes.com

Severe Weather Update for Tomorrow Evening through Wednesday Morning

There is an Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather (3/5) for Tues night into Wed morning. -potential for damaging winds (60+mph) Mainly along and south of I-10/I-12 corridor. There is a localized risk for heavy rainfall. Generally, we are expecting 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible, mainly west of Baton Rouge. Rainfall rates 1-2 inches per hour will be possible as the line moves through.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Next storm threat Tuesday PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We get a fairly quiet weather day Monday before we go back to tracking showers and t-storms. Winds will stay breezy through much of Monday. A passed cold front will add a definite chill to the air. Make sure to have jackets handy as wind...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you’re going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
wbrz.com

Pointe Coupee schools cancel afterschool activities for Tuesday

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools announced all afterschool activities, including sports, will be canceled Tuesday ahead of inclement weather. The school system says all students will be dismissed at the end of the regular school day. You can check current forecasts here.
kadn.com

Mardi Gras Parade Hacks with The Lafayette Mom

Blair Broussard, from The Lafayette Mom, stopped by with some pretty nifty parade hacks for parents this Mardi Gras season. These hacks are downright genius!. Blair Broussard, from The Lafayette Mom, stopped by with some pretty nifty parade hacks for parents this Mardi Gras season. These hacks are downright genius!
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

One person killed in Sunday night wreck on I-12 West near Drusilla

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on I-12 West near the Drusilla Lane exit. According to Baton Rouge authorities, the victim was traveling along I-12 when their vehicle hit an 18-wheeler trailer that was on the shoulder. Officials say...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
brproud.com

18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
CENTRAL, LA

Community Policy