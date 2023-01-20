"He's going to be MVP" — The draft bust that reminded Kevin Garnett of himself

Today, Kevin Garnett's protege is no longer in the league.

Thon Maker and Kevin Garnett

Not all great NBA players make great scouts. Just ask Michael Jordan about his choice to select Kwame Brown in the 2001 NBA Draft. Fortunately, Jordan isn’t alone on this list. Kevin Garnett, too, once said lottery pick Thon Maker was going to be MVP but the big man is no longer in the NBA.

Very good bones

Around 2016 and 2017, Garnett was spotted working out with then Milwaukee Bucks' young guns Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Thon Maker. While Garnett was impressed by Antetokounmpo and Middleton, it seemed that Maker stood out from the rest. So much so that KG declared the South Sudanese-Australian was going to be MVP one day. Garnett went as far as comparing Maker to himself.

"Thon Maker reminds me a lot of myself. He loves the game. He’s a young, exuberant athlete who has a lot of tools—he has touch; he has agility; he has really, good feet. He has a really good shot from three-point all the way up to 19 to 21 feet. He has very good bones, as we say," Garnett said , per Bleacher Report.

"Thon is going to be the MVP of the league one day. Mark it down. He has the bones. He has the appetite to be able to chase something like that," Garnett said.

What happened?

It would be interesting to know what Garnett thinks of Maker now. The last time the 10th overall pick of the 2016 Draft played in the NBA was in the 2020–21 season. He wore the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey for eight games.

In 2021, he played for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. In 2022, he was acquired via the available player pool by the Long Island Nets of the G League. In the same year, he signed with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Given that the Bucks are one of the top teams in the league, led by two-time MVP Giannis, one can’t help but wonder if Maker stayed with the team. Would they make the absolutely lethal twin-tower combo? Would the Bucks have been a dynasty?

This is a "what if" filled with many more "what ifs." When Mike Budenholzer became coach of the team in the 2018-19 season, Maker saw his role reduced. He was only on the court for 11.7 minutes under Budenholzer after playing 16.7 minutes the previous year. He requested a trade and was sent to the Detroit Pistons. While he had some good games, it was not enough for the franchise to extend him a qualifying offer.