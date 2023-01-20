Read full article on original website
Related
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans are willing to stand up to Democrats
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans will stand up to Democrats, especially after US government took in nearly $5 trillion in 2022.
Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or Medicare
Former President Trump on Friday urged Republicans in Congress not to cut “a single penny” from Medicare or Social Security, a notable warning as some GOP lawmakers prepare to use the debt ceiling debate as leverage to try to secure spending cuts. “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare […]
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
msn.com
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending…
Poll: As debt battle looms, 55% of Americans say GOP House is 'dysfunctional'
By a massive 30-point margin, Americans say Republicans' protracted battle earlier this month to elect a new House speaker is a sign that "Congress is dysfunctional" (55%) rather than "functioning as intended" (25%), according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. And that’s probably a harbinger of trouble ahead as the...
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Trump tells Republicans to leave Medicare and Social Security cuts out of negotiations as the debt ceiling showdown heats up
"Do not cut the benefits our seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives," Trump said as negotiations for raising the debt limit are underway.
U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department said in a letter to congressional leaders it...
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first
Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.
The U.S. hit a $31 trillion debt ceiling. What does that mean?
WASHINGTON – A financial crisis could be brewing. The United States hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling Thursday, kicking off negotiations between Republicans who control the U.S House of Representatives and Democrats who lead the Senate.
House GOP pushes spending cuts for debt ceiling agreement
House Republicans, especially those who demanded concessions to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, say they want spending cuts before they'll agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling, which the Biden administration says is necessary to ensure America doesn’t default on what it owes, or compromise the Treasury's ability to pay out Social Security or Medicare. CBS News Washington correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’
The stalemate over the debt limit could have significant impacts on the global economy, financial markets and the nation’s credit rating the longer it goes. The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0