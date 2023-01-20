ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling

The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending…
WHYY

U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department said in a letter to congressional leaders it...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
CBS News

House GOP pushes spending cuts for debt ceiling agreement

House Republicans, especially those who demanded concessions to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, say they want spending cuts before they'll agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling, which the Biden administration says is necessary to ensure America doesn’t default on what it owes, or compromise the Treasury's ability to pay out Social Security or Medicare. CBS News Washington correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
WausauPilot

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE

