Watertown, NY

Highlights & scores: Boys & girls on the hardwood

(WWNY) - High school basketball was the name of the game Monday night. Sackets Harbor took on OFA in a boys’ non-league battle. First quarter: Sackets Harbor with the inbounds play. Ethan Tracy with the finish for the first 2 points of the game. OFA answers. Justice McIntyre slices...
Michelle Renee Bowens (Smith), 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle Renee Bowens (Smith), 52, of Olive St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at home with family. Services will be held privately by the family. Michelle was born on in Watertown to parents Robert Smith and Sandra Biccum Smith. After attending Watertown High...
Robert Shambo, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Shambo, 80, died peacefully under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at his home on January 22, 2023, with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
Phyllis M. Berry, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Berry, 88, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village on Friday, January 20, 2023. She had been a resident there for four years. Born on June 28, 1934 to Clarence and Mabel (Snyder) Berry, she lived most of her life on the family farm in Rodman. She graduated from Adams Center High School. After her parents’ deaths, she lived on East Main Street in Watertown until moving into Summit Village in 2018.
Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine. Born in Brownville, NY October 23, 1947, passed away at St. Josephs hospital January 20, 2023 of influenza. Christine was born and raised in Brownville, NY. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1967 where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated from Bridgeport University in 1972. Later in life she was the biggest cheerleader at every family member’s respective sports, attending as many General Brown wrestling and soccer matches and baseball games as possible. Christine loved people, and everyone that knew her felt she was their biggest cheering section. She worked for many years as a waitress at Benny’s, the Crown and Feather, and Sholette’s Steak House, and ultimately achieved her dream of owning her own bar and restaurant, Kimbuctu, in Dexter, NY. She sold the restaurant when she retired.
William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away January 19, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home where he had been a resident since 2018. He was born on December 6, 1932 in Rochester, NY son of...
Spring semester begins at JCC, enrollment is up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s dead of winter, but spring semesters are underway. SUNY schools started up classes Monday. The quad at Jefferson Community College was busy as students returned to campus. At JCC, there are many things to look forward to, including the new turf field slated to be done by May.
Group holds pro-life vigil at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group in Watertown gathered Monday night to pray for an end to abortions. Life Right of Watertown held a respect-life prayer in front of city hall. A few dozen people, including church leaders and community members, came out to sing hymns and offer prayer...
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay for this year’s ice fishing derby. In Alexandria Bay Saturday, tents were pitched with folks waiting for a bite. “It’s definitely an enjoyable day to come out....
Fire & Ice event benefits North Country Troopers Assisting Troops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Fire and Ice Celebration coming up that will benefit a group that helps service members. Ann Marie Angus is general manager of the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel in Clayton and Randy Pound is with North Country Troopers Assisting Troops. Watch the video...
Alerts posted through Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is expected each day through early next week. Lake effect snow is expected today. It starts unorganized, but will eventually settle mainly over the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. It...
City resident reserves right to appeal Watertown Golf Club ruling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has filed notice that she reserves her right to appeal a judge’s ruling that the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Course can move forward. State Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week denied Maryellen Blevins’ request for a restraining...
Cooperative Extension offers ‘New Year, New Snacks’ workshops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has ideas for how families can make healthy New Year’s resolutions together. CCE’s Colton McCracken told us about a pair of “New Year, New Snacks” workshops. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Jeremy Brower

Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature

Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
Calm today, lake effect by tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The rest of the day will stay mainly dry and cloudy. There’s only a 30% chance of any snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Unorganized lake effect snow will start up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
