ZDNet
Netrunner 23 'Vaporware' is a Linux distribution ready for productivity and gaming
I cannot even count the number of Debian-based Linux distributions there are on the market. But when you whittle that list down to those that are both productive and game-ready, the options are much fewer. One of those options is Netrunner. According to the official website, "Netrunner is a complete...
ZDNet
Your Messenger app is about to get some major upgrades, including end-to-end message encryption
Chatting with your friends on Messenger can feel like a fun, safe space. However, the threat of having someone breach your messages and read all of your private thoughts can be nerve wracking. For that reason, Facebook announced on Monday that it will be expanding Messenger's end-to-end message encryption globally.
ZDNet
This 1980s computer was a huge leap forward. Now you can download its source code
To celebrate the 40th birthday of the Apple Lisa computer, the Computer History Museum (CHM) has released the source code for the first graphical user interface computer. The CHM has gained Apple's approval to release the source code for the Lisa as part of the museum's celebration of the computer, which Apple released on January 19, 1983.
A bored hacktivist browsing an unsecured airline server stumbled upon national security secrets including the FBI's 'no fly' list. She says what she found reveals a 'perverse outgrowth of the surveillance state.'
Maia arson crimew, the Swiss hacker behind the find, was indicted by the US government in 2021 on charges related to a separate hack.
ZDNet
Microsoft just made a huge investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Here's why
Microsoft has been working with OpenAI since 2019, before OpenAI became a massive hit with its AI services, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. And now Microsoft has said it will be extending the partnership with a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment. The investment will continue to fund the AI company's research...
ZDNet
Like it or not, email is still our greatest tool - and the source of some of our biggest threats
From the most basic 'you've won a prize' scams to the most advanced espionage campaigns, attacks targeting out inboxes are successful again and again. There's a reason cyber criminals and hackers continue to send millions of phishing emails. Because, no matter whether you're working from the office or working remotely...
ZDNet
ChatGPT 'lacked depth and insight,' say prestigious science journal editors
Much ink has been spilled of late about the tremendous promise of OpenAI's ChatGPT program for generating natural-language utterances in response to human prompts. There's also been much written about the drawbacks of the system including its production of outright falsehoods in published articles. The journal Nature reports that the program does not meet the criteria for authorship of scholarly articles "because they cannot take responsibility for the content and integrity of scientific papers," meaning, the programs.
ZDNet
Scientists use Wi-Fi routers to see humans through walls
Scientists from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a cheap way to sense humans through walls by using two Wi-Fi routers to image a human's 3D shape and pose. The researchers outline in a new paper how they used a deep neural network called DensePose that maps Wi-Fi signals (phase and amplitude) to UV coordinates, which is when a 3D model's surface is projected to a 2D image for mapping a computer-generated image.
ZDNet
How to add a touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi projects
You probably know already how versatile Raspberry Pi computers are. But it's not until you add a display that you really get to experience the true power and flexibility of this platform. And not any old display, but a touchscreen display. Here's what you need to do build a touchscreen...
ZDNet
How to record a call on your Android phone
If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...
