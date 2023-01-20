ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netrunner 23 'Vaporware' is a Linux distribution ready for productivity and gaming

I cannot even count the number of Debian-based Linux distributions there are on the market. But when you whittle that list down to those that are both productive and game-ready, the options are much fewer. One of those options is Netrunner. According to the official website, "Netrunner is a complete...
This 1980s computer was a huge leap forward. Now you can download its source code

To celebrate the 40th birthday of the Apple Lisa computer, the Computer History Museum (CHM) has released the source code for the first graphical user interface computer. The CHM has gained Apple's approval to release the source code for the Lisa as part of the museum's celebration of the computer, which Apple released on January 19, 1983.
Microsoft just made a huge investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Here's why

Microsoft has been working with OpenAI since 2019, before OpenAI became a massive hit with its AI services, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. And now Microsoft has said it will be extending the partnership with a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment. The investment will continue to fund the AI company's research...
ChatGPT 'lacked depth and insight,' say prestigious science journal editors

Much ink has been spilled of late about the tremendous promise of OpenAI's ChatGPT program for generating natural-language utterances in response to human prompts. There's also been much written about the drawbacks of the system including its production of outright falsehoods in published articles. The journal Nature reports that the program does not meet the criteria for authorship of scholarly articles "because they cannot take responsibility for the content and integrity of scientific papers," meaning, the programs.
Scientists use Wi-Fi routers to see humans through walls

Scientists from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a cheap way to sense humans through walls by using two Wi-Fi routers to image a human's 3D shape and pose. The researchers outline in a new paper how they used a deep neural network called DensePose that maps Wi-Fi signals (phase and amplitude) to UV coordinates, which is when a 3D model's surface is projected to a 2D image for mapping a computer-generated image.
How to add a touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi projects

You probably know already how versatile Raspberry Pi computers are. But it's not until you add a display that you really get to experience the true power and flexibility of this platform. And not any old display, but a touchscreen display. Here's what you need to do build a touchscreen...
How to record a call on your Android phone

If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...

