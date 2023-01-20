Much ink has been spilled of late about the tremendous promise of OpenAI's ChatGPT program for generating natural-language utterances in response to human prompts. There's also been much written about the drawbacks of the system including its production of outright falsehoods in published articles. The journal Nature reports that the program does not meet the criteria for authorship of scholarly articles "because they cannot take responsibility for the content and integrity of scientific papers," meaning, the programs.

22 HOURS AGO