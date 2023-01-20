Read full article on original website
Related
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Alabama child dead in Tennessee murder-suicide recalled as ‘exceptional’ racer with ‘stern’ father
Sean LePore had a bright future behind the wheel of his Bandolero car, but his sudden death at the hands of his father has shocked Huntsville’s racing community. That’s what Robbie Edger, owner of Huntsville Speedway, said Friday following the death of Sean, 11, in a bizarre case that is tying up investigators in two states.
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police
A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase
Gary Ball, 35, faces a slew of charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and firing upon police during a car chase through Cocke County, Tennessee last month.
buzzfeednews.com
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
Mother enters plea deal in death of 4-year-old daughter who had been beaten and submerged in pond
WARSAW, Mo. (TCD) -- A mother recently entered a guilty plea after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by a male neighbor as part of a practice to "remove a demon" by beating her with a belt and dunking her in freezing water. On Dec. 20, 2020, the Benton County...
Missing Britney Watson: Tennessee manhunt underway for mom of 2 and former husband
Tennessee authorities are searching for Britney Watson, a missing 34-year-old mother of two, and her former husband, Kevin Watson, who is considered a person of interest.
Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office. An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Mississippi Hostage Situation Ends With Infant, 9-Year-Old Shot Dead
A family member of one of the two children slain Monday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi, says the kids’ alleged killer “put a pillow” over the infant before he “shot her in the head.” The grisly details emerged later Monday, after police announced that Marquez Griffin, 25, had been taken into custody on murder charges after a standoff with police where he allegedly held a third child at gunpoint. The slain children were not identified by authorities, but Melrose Haile said one of the victims was her granddaughter, 1-year-old Averi Jones. “I just want everyone to know that Averi was a sweet baby,” Haile told WREG 3. “She didn’t deserve this.” Cops have released few details about the incident, including a potential motive by Griffin. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the third child’s life was saved after a responding off-duty officer successfully negotiated with Griffin. Cops didn’t say how Griffin knew the children, but Haile said he was a friend of Jones’ mother. Read it at WREG 3
Alabama Man Nearly Decapitated His Father, Cut Stepmom’s Throat In Double Homicide
In 2016, Clay County, Alabama became the last place in the state to legalize alcohol. According to locals, it’s a place that’s known for being peaceful. That serenity was shattered on June 28, 2001 by a frantic 911 call leading to the discovery of a double homicide, according to “Floribama Murders,” airing Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.
Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’
The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
Comments / 0