Lady Jackets will take on North Knox in Class 2A sectional opener

Mitchell High School is set to take on North Knox in the opening game of the Sectional round of the postseason, following Sunday’s IHSAA Pairings Show. MHS are competing in the 2A 47 Sectional, which includes teams from Paoli, Sullivan, South Knox, North Daviess, Linton-Stockton, Eastern Greene and North Knox.
wbiw.com

Lady Jackets continue to fight but lose on the road against Salem 46-42

While some claim to have lucky numbers, perhaps Mitchell High School can claim to have an unlucky number after Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Salem, where they lost their third game in a row by a margin of four points, 46-42. Including this most recent matchup against the Lions, this...
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
99.5 WKDQ

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
My 1053 WJLT

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
103GBF

Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night

Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm headed to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Maude Joanne “Jody” Gilbert

INDIANAPOLIS-Maude J. (Jody) Gilbert, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2023, at Community South Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Born August 9, 1939, in Indianapolis, she was born to Virgil Ludy and Ruth (Mills) Ooley. Jody retired many years ago while she still...
WLKY.com

How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
wbiw.com

Tim Janowski is District 10 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Timothy Janowski has been selected as the 2022 District 10 Officer of the Year. District 10 includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke, and Pulaski counties. Janowski is assigned to Lake County where he has served since 1998. In addition to his normal duties...
KISS 106

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols

Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
