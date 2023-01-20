ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!

This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Papa Woody’s ‘Italian Stallion’

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Tour the 2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle! 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants looking for your stomachs and votes. If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:. Review the participating restaurants and their burgers. Make sure you...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
FAA Outage Delays Flights From Sioux Falls & Minneapolis

If traveling by air today make sure to have your airline app with the latest updates as the FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. An outage across the National Airspace System is sending several flights into delay affecting several cities including Sioux Falls and Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority is reporting similar delays. As of 6:15 AM the.
Sioux Falls Police Warn Residents of Police Impersonator

We can never thank the men and women in blue enough for their service, especially on January 9th, National Law Enforcement Day. The Sioux Falls Police Department does whatever it takes to keep its residents safe. This includes alerting the public about new scams in the area. The newest scam...
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023

One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
Begin The New Year With Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics

Jumping into the New Year literally with skates, skies, and sleds is going to be so much fun when the Sioux Falls 2023 Frosty Frolics rolls around. I can't think of a better time to get outdoors to enjoy the winter. Before you summon a dose of leftover humbugness, just...
97.3 KKRC plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

