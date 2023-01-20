Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Opens Up Applications For First Time Since 2018Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at Houston-area gas station, sheriff says
Two men were killed Monday after they were parked at a gas pump on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.
fox26houston.com
Fred Hartman Bridge vehicle fire: 1 taken to hospital by Life Flight
BAYTOWN, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge. According to Houston TranStar, the vehicle fire occurred in the northbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident. SkyFOX aerials showed...
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
cw39.com
Possible burglar shot dead by neighbor in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed after possibly trying to break into a home in northwest Houston on Saturday night. Crews responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive near Mangum Road after neighbors reported hearing shots. Officers said a...
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
onscene.tv
Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
kurv.com
2 Dead In Possible Houston Murder-Suicide
Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide in southwest Houston. Officers responded to the ten-thousand block of Forum Park Saturday afternoon for a welfare check after neighbors reported a foul smell and mail piling up. A man and woman were found dead inside the residence. It appears they were...
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HPD investigating circumstance around man who was found dead near the Museum District
Officials aren't ruling out a shooting, but upon arrival, it appeared the man had been run over by a car. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo is OK after chasing down hit-and-run DUI suspect in Colorado
Despite having been sideswiped by the driver, the former Houston police chief jumped into action and followed the suspect.
SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash
Photos from the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office showed a large fire and thick black smoke erupting on the highway.
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-10 East in east Harris County, HCSO said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in the Lynchburg area of east Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of I-10 East and Spur 330. Two people were on the...
fox26houston.com
'Small human fetus' found in shallow grave turned to Fort Bend County Medical Examiners
BRENHAM, Texas - Authorities are investigating a shocking discovery out of Brenham, Texas where a human fetus was found in a shallow grave. It all started late Sunday afternoon when officers with Brenham PD were called to Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Robbery suspect pins clerk against wall, steal her cellphone, money during robbery at convenience store in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Dec. 16 around 3 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 8700 block of...
