Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Fred Hartman Bridge vehicle fire: 1 taken to hospital by Life Flight

BAYTOWN, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge. According to Houston TranStar, the vehicle fire occurred in the northbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident. SkyFOX aerials showed...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
BELLAIRE, TX
kurv.com

2 Dead In Possible Houston Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide in southwest Houston. Officers responded to the ten-thousand block of Forum Park Saturday afternoon for a welfare check after neighbors reported a foul smell and mail piling up. A man and woman were found dead inside the residence. It appears they were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX

