Bryan Kohberger visited restaurant where two of his alleged victims worked

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger dined at a Greek restaurant where two of the slain students worked as waitresses, a former employee revealed.

Kohberger, 28, visited Mad Greek on South Main Street in downtown Moscow at least twice, the former worker, who wasn’t identified, told People .

Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, two of the four students killed on Nov. 13, were servers at the eatery, though it was unclear if either of them had any interactions with Kohberger.

The criminology PhD student, who adheres to an extremely strict vegan diet, ordered a vegan pizza, the staffer said.

The former worker admitted the order stood out in their memory because the accused killer wanted to make sure no animal products came in contact with his food.

Bryan Kohberger visited Mad Greek in downtown Moscow at least twice, a former staffer said.
Kai Eiselein

A former aunt of Kohberger previously told The Post that his dietary restrictions were “very, very weird.”

“It was above and beyond being vegan,” said the aunt, who declined to be identified but said she was previously married into the family.

“His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder].”

The revelations about Kohberger’s visits to Mad Greek could be more evidence that he had been stalking Mogen, Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, before they were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus home.

Investigators have interviewed employees and owners of the Greek restaurant and have obtained surveillance video from the eatery, People confirmed.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed in their off-campus house in November.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Kohberger slid into one victim’s direct messages on Instagram in October — just weeks before the massacre.

“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” an anonymous source told People. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

The source did not reveal which of the students Kohberger messaged, though he followed accounts for all three women on the social media platform.

The messages from his account were sent around the same time that investigators claim he was stalking the victims. His cellphone data also pinged in the same location as the students in the run-up to the murders.

A former employee said the suspect’s vegan order stood out.
Paul Martinka

Kohberger’s efforts to reach his alleged victim on Instagram could be a symptom of the “incel complex” from which an ex-FBI investigator believes he suffers.

“The murders may have been … an effort to assert some type of dominance,” security expert Pete Yachmetz has told The Post.

According to a search warrant unsealed Wednesday , Washington State University police recovered a possibly bloodstained mattress cover, human hairs, a glove and a computer from Kohberger’s apartment.

Mogen and Kernodle were servers at the Greek eatery.
Instagram / @xanakernodle

Police also seized two cuttings from an uncased pillow with a “reddish/brown stain,” one “nitrite type black glove,” eight possible hair strands, and a possible animal hair strand.

The evidence was sent to a lab for testing, which could all potentially link Kohberger to the crime scene.

The suspect, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, is scheduled for a preliminary status hearing on June 26.

