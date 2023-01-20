Read full article on original website
Video Analytics For Healthcare: How Tech Is Protecting Hospitals
Hospital cybersecurity crime increased by 47% last year. If you’re looking to improve your healthcare facility, security is the best place to start. Among many other smart technologies, video analytics is one of the leading solutions helping businesses and institutions to improve their security strategies. Keep reading to learn...
Providing Better Care Service With Integrated Security Technology
You need to take security seriously when it comes to your care facility. When your patients receive care, they are vulnerable, and you need to protect them and their possessions from intruders and criminal activity. So, how can integrated security technology help you to provide better care service?. Keep reading...
How Online Identity Verification Helps Telemedicine and Health Care
Telemedicine and other forms of health care are on the rise. With more people using technology to make their healthcare decisions, organizations need to have systems that ensure they can securely verify a person’s identity. Online identity verification is becoming an increasingly popular tool to help make sure telemedicine...
