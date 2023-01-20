CALEDONIA — Slow starts can often be the difference between wins and losses, and on Saturday, Caledonia boys soccer certainly felt the brunt of that against Kosciusko. The Cavaliers, playing host to the Whippets in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, took some time to get things going, and unfortunately for them, Kosciusko took advantage in the 23rd minute.

CALEDONIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO