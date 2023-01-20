ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

MUW track and field has a record weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mississippi University for Women track and field matched or broke nine school records over the weekend, competing at the Samford University Open and the KMS Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both events were contested at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. “This weekend’s meets were brutal for...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s basketball: Anastasia Hayes, Jessika Carter deliver in dramatic win over Kentucky

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball picked up a third straight win with a 77-76 victory over Kentucky on Sunday, moving to 15-5 on the season and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats (9-10, 1-6 SEC) pushed the Bulldogs to the very end, and it took something special in the end to seal the win and keep the good times going at the Hump.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ

The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Logan Burges’ hat trick sends Caledonia boys soccer to second round of MHSAA Class 4A playoffs

CALEDONIA — Slow starts can often be the difference between wins and losses, and on Saturday, Caledonia boys soccer certainly felt the brunt of that against Kosciusko. The Cavaliers, playing host to the Whippets in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, took some time to get things going, and unfortunately for them, Kosciusko took advantage in the 23rd minute.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Art gallery opening at MSU

Opening on Thursday, in the Visual Arts Center Gallery at Mississippi State University, Sean Star Wars: American Dream / Mississippi Nightmare is an exhibition of bold, multi-colored prints by Mississippi printmaker Sean Star Wars. On Thursday, Sean Star Wars will give a talk in 209 Briscoe Hall on MSU’s main...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Devin Cribbs

VERNON, Ala. — Devin Shay Cribbs, 24, died Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral services were at noon Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mr....
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Danny Porter

KENNEDY, Ala. — Danny Porter, 71, died Jan. 22, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Kenneth Stough officiating. Burial will follow at Kennedy City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
KENNEDY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

West Point church pitches in money, labor to spruce up chapel at Clay jail

WEST POINT — It’s not every day you drive past a jail and see two men holding a ladder up to a window. In this case it wasn’t an escape in progress, but a church group seeking to better the lot of the inmates at the Clay County Jail in West Point. Saturday morning, members of the First Presbyterian Church were putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the jail chapel that started last year.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area Main Streets to get visibility boost

Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lynn Jenkins

COLUMBUS — Lynn Clark Jenkins, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus. Mrs Jenkins was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the late J.C. Clark Jr and Eunice Rogers Clark. She was formerly employed at Cadence Bank and was a member of McBee Baptist Church.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jerry Hayes

Jerry Wayne Hayes, 77, of Columbus, MS passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Ty Danielson officiating. The interment will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest

Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy