Bulldog bullets: 3-point shooting ‘discrepancy’ hurting Mississippi State men’s basketball
STARKVILLE — In Mississippi State’s Jan. 14 game at Auburn, the Tigers sank 11 of their 25 attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Mississippi State didn’t make a single 3. The Bulldogs’ next two opponents — Tennessee on Tuesday and Florida on Saturday — each made 10...
MUW track and field has a record weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mississippi University for Women track and field matched or broke nine school records over the weekend, competing at the Samford University Open and the KMS Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both events were contested at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. “This weekend’s meets were brutal for...
Mississippi State football lands Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Mike Wright
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State added a familiar name to its quarterbacks room Sunday afternoon. Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday, he announced on Twitter. Wright entered the transfer portal Dec. 5 at the end of the 2022 season. Mostly playing behind AJ Swann for...
Caledonia girls soccer peppers North Pontotoc early to advance in MHSAA Class 4A playoffs
CALEDONIA — The game was over shortly after it started. The Caledonia High School girls soccer team netted three goals in the first six minutes of its second-round MHSAA Class 4A playoff game against North Pontotoc Monday night and cruised to a 7-0 mercy-rule win. Senior Lauren Brown scored...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi State women’s basketball: Anastasia Hayes, Jessika Carter deliver in dramatic win over Kentucky
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball picked up a third straight win with a 77-76 victory over Kentucky on Sunday, moving to 15-5 on the season and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats (9-10, 1-6 SEC) pushed the Bulldogs to the very end, and it took something special in the end to seal the win and keep the good times going at the Hump.
‘I’m cheering everybody’: Amid Columbus-New Hope rivalry, a rare neutral fan makes presence known
NEW HOPE — Jason McElveen cheered loudly when Columbus High School junior Dariyah Webb sank a 3-pointer from the right corner during the fourth quarter Friday at New Hope High School. McElveen shouted in celebration again seconds later when the Trojans’ Lailah Henderson answered the bucket with a layup....
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ
The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
Logan Burges’ hat trick sends Caledonia boys soccer to second round of MHSAA Class 4A playoffs
CALEDONIA — Slow starts can often be the difference between wins and losses, and on Saturday, Caledonia boys soccer certainly felt the brunt of that against Kosciusko. The Cavaliers, playing host to the Whippets in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, took some time to get things going, and unfortunately for them, Kosciusko took advantage in the 23rd minute.
CLPLS to host traveling exhibit ‘Decade of Action: Jackson State, Lynch Street and the Civil Rights Movement’
The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System will host the award- winning exhibit “Decade of Action: Jackson State, Lynch Street and the Civil Rights Movement” from Feb. 2 through Feb. 28 in the Meeting Room of the Columbus branch. The exhibit explores the Civil Rights Movement on Lynch Street from...
Art gallery opening at MSU
Opening on Thursday, in the Visual Arts Center Gallery at Mississippi State University, Sean Star Wars: American Dream / Mississippi Nightmare is an exhibition of bold, multi-colored prints by Mississippi printmaker Sean Star Wars. On Thursday, Sean Star Wars will give a talk in 209 Briscoe Hall on MSU’s main...
Devin Cribbs
VERNON, Ala. — Devin Shay Cribbs, 24, died Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral services were at noon Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Danny Porter
KENNEDY, Ala. — Danny Porter, 71, died Jan. 22, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Kenneth Stough officiating. Burial will follow at Kennedy City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
West Point church pitches in money, labor to spruce up chapel at Clay jail
WEST POINT — It’s not every day you drive past a jail and see two men holding a ladder up to a window. In this case it wasn’t an escape in progress, but a church group seeking to better the lot of the inmates at the Clay County Jail in West Point. Saturday morning, members of the First Presbyterian Church were putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the jail chapel that started last year.
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
Lynn Jenkins
COLUMBUS — Lynn Clark Jenkins, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus. Mrs Jenkins was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the late J.C. Clark Jr and Eunice Rogers Clark. She was formerly employed at Cadence Bank and was a member of McBee Baptist Church.
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ raised cottages reflect the town’s early role as a cultural crossroad
In examining the historic architecture of Columbus, the earliest houses other than log construction are the vernacular frame and brick raised cottages and the late Federal style houses. Stylistically the oldest surviving houses in Columbus are raised cottages and today’s column will take a look at them. Gideon Lincecum...
Jerry Hayes
Jerry Wayne Hayes, 77, of Columbus, MS passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Ty Danielson officiating. The interment will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest
Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
