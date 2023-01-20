Read full article on original website
50 years after Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers are changing how they do business
The 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision would have been a day of celebration for many abortion-rights supporters. But this milestone anniversary, on January 22, falls just short of seven months after another landmark abortion decision: the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling issued June 24 that overturned Roe.
On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections
Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
In Florida, protesters march for women's rights in post-Roe abortion battleground
Today marks 50 years since the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the country. The current slate of justices overruled the decision last June. In response, hundreds of events were organized across the country over the weekend protesting new restrictions on abortion that have been imposed in many parts of the country. Here's Vice President Kamala Harris speaking earlier today in Tallahassee, Fla.
Most Americans say overturning Roe was politically motivated, NPR/Ipsos poll finds
Fifty years ago Sunday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the constitutional right to an abortion with the Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly seven months ago, the same court overturned that ruling, putting the matter back to the states. A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that 3 in 5 Americans believe abortion...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion
The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Congressional map-maker Bob Orr speaks: No one had the ability to ‘cook the books’
This article appeared first in the Inside Politics newsletter, published weekly by WFAE's Steve Harrison. Sign up to get the news first in your inbox here. Last year, the Republican-controlled General Assembly drew a congressional map that heavily favored the GOP in 10 of 14 seats. The North Carolina Supreme...
Ticketmaster's most vocal critics, Swifties, will protest outside the U.S. Capitol
While the Senate Judiciary Committee holds its Ticketmaster hearing, Taylor Swift fans will be leading a protest just steps away on the U.S. Capitol grounds.
Former Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6 says leadership ignored him
When former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Tarik "T.K." Johnson looked outside on January 6, 2021, he was in shock. Hundreds of people were coming towards the Capitol building. On the U.S. Capitol West Front he saw a mob attack his fellow police officers. "I saw fighting like I'd never seen...
Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.
Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare
Following Hurricane Katrina in 2006, hundreds of welders and pipefitters were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs. But when they arrived in the U.S., it was nothing like what they were promised. Labor organizer Saket Soni first heard about the situation when he...
NC lawmakers seek new court hearings on voter ID, redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders announced Friday that they’re asking the state’s highest court to reconsider decisions on redistricting and voter identification. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore noted in a news release that GOP lawyers are asking justices to revisit decisions made under...
Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight, one of several organizations supporting ordinary Americans in helping refugees to resettle via the newly launched Welcome Corps.
Three active-duty Marines are charged in the Jan. 6 riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
