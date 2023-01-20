ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Bush has hidden 'invisible' messages for some lucky fans in a new version of her lyric book

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453Pbh_0kLKh2sC00

Kate Bush has hidden a message in invisible ink in a small number of copies of her lyric book, How To Be Invisible: Selected Lyrics , which will be published in paperback for the very first time by Faber & Faber on April 6 in the UK and May 9 in the US.

The lucky recipients will only be able to view the messages by using ultraviolet light.

In an announcement on her Instagram page (which you can see below), Bush says: "Presenting the beautiful paperback of How To Be Invisible: Selected Lyrics , featuring a new introduction by Kate Bush, and a new cover design by Jim Kay.

"The book will be available to pre-order from today (18 January). A very limited number of signed copies will be released and can be pre-ordered from selected record shops & bookshops from 9am this Friday, 20 January (UK only).

"Kate has also written a message in invisible ink in a small number of the signed copies, which will be distributed at random: the notes will be revealed to the lucky recipients when they place the signature page under an ultraviolet light."

How To Be Invisible: Selected Lyrics was originally published in hard back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAnkW_0kLKh2sC00

(Image credit: Faber & Faber)

Back in December, Kate Bush celebrated the amazing, renewed success of Running Up That Hill after its use in Stranger Things .

In a message posted on her website, Bush noted: "I still reel from the success of RUTH being the No. 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No. 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!"

