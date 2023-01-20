Read full article on original website
Lane reopens after multi-car crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a multi-car crash caused a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 188 (Dunmore) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County. The crash occurred at mile marker 187 Monday morning. No further information about the crash is available at […]
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
Bus driver suspected of DUI in crash that closed I-78, troopers say
A bus driver involved in a fiery crash that injured two people and closed a part of Interstate 78 for hours Friday in Lehigh County is suspected of driving under the influence, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash on I-78 West, just past the Route 100 interchange in Upper Macungie...
I-78 West reopens after fiery crash with truck and school bus in Lehigh County (PHOTOS)
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49 A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
52 years later: Who murdered this Monroe County taxi driver?
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The search continues for the killer of a father and WWII veteran. John William Leonard Sr., 52, was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1970, at 3:45 p.m. He was found, shot to death, in his taxi cab on the grounds of the Buck Hill Falls Lodge in Barrett Township, Monroe County.
Woman dies, man injured after reports of shots fired in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting investigation is underway after police say a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a man injured in Allentown Sunday morning. Police say the woman, identified as Blessing Alida Taveras, of Schnecksville, was found with a "wound consistent with a gunshot" on the 1000 block of Union Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.
Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE)
Allentown’s first homicide of the year is a 28-year-old Lehigh County woman killed early Sunday morning in an East Side shooting. Blessing Alida Taveras, of North Whitehall Township, was killed and a 28-year-old man wounded in the incident at in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard, authorities said. Lehigh...
Allentown police investigating fatal shooting on the city’s East Side
UPDATE: Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE) At least one person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Allentown. Police were called for the shooting on Union Boulevard in the East Side of the city, according to Police Capt. Daniel Gross Jr., who confirmed there was a shooting incident in that area and it is under investigation.
Police chase leads to multiple items stolen in Monroe County
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is being charged when she fled from officers after retail theft at a Monroe County Shoprite. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the Bills Shoprite for retail theft. Investigators learned that two suspects had […]
State Police investigating hit-and-run in Beaver Meadows
BEAVER MEADOWS, Carbon County – State Police at Hazleton are seeking a vehicle that side-swiped a parked car in this borough. The incident happened some time between 8am and 5pm on Jan. 11 at Plum and Penrose Streets. Troopers said an unknown vehicle travelling on Plum side-swiped a legally...
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
We should invest in connecting Stockertown and Palmer Township bike paths | Letter
Having just read the article about the $1.65 million allotted to extend the bike trail from Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top, I would like to suggest that it would be nice if a little bit of the money could be used to connect the Stockertown rails-to-trails path directly to the Palmer Township bike path.
Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District
The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
