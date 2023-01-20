ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WBRE

Lane reopens after multi-car crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a multi-car crash caused a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 188 (Dunmore) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County. The crash occurred at mile marker 187 Monday morning. No further information about the crash is available at […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WYOMISSING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

I-78 West reopens after fiery crash with truck and school bus in Lehigh County (PHOTOS)

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49 A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Woman dies, man injured after reports of shots fired in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting investigation is underway after police say a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a man injured in Allentown Sunday morning. Police say the woman, identified as Blessing Alida Taveras, of Schnecksville, was found with a "wound consistent with a gunshot" on the 1000 block of Union Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown police investigating fatal shooting on the city’s East Side

UPDATE: Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE) At least one person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Allentown. Police were called for the shooting on Union Boulevard in the East Side of the city, according to Police Capt. Daniel Gross Jr., who confirmed there was a shooting incident in that area and it is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police chase leads to multiple items stolen in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is being charged when she fled from officers after retail theft at a Monroe County Shoprite. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the Bills Shoprite for retail theft. Investigators learned that two suspects had […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

State Police investigating hit-and-run in Beaver Meadows

BEAVER MEADOWS, Carbon County – State Police at Hazleton are seeking a vehicle that side-swiped a parked car in this borough. The incident happened some time between 8am and 5pm on Jan. 11 at Plum and Penrose Streets. Troopers said an unknown vehicle travelling on Plum side-swiped a legally...
BEAVER MEADOWS, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

13 year old dies in Berks County fire

READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District

The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
