whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
spectrumnews1.com
'We love the winter:' Local snow landscaping company says snow is always welcome
WORCESTER, Mass. - When winter weather is coming to Worcester, Jeremy Harris and his team at Harris Lawn and Landscape prepare days in advance. "Well, you have to be ready for anything," said Harris. "So, we have a meteorologist that we consult with. He gives us updates throughout the day, what to expect."
50 things to do outside this winter
From skiing to hiking to nature programs. Winter is here, and with it comes plenty of possibilities for fun outdoor activities across Massachusetts. Ahead, discover 50 things to do outside this winter. Greater Boston. Ice skate on Boston Common Frog Pond. Taking a spin around the Frog Pond in America’s...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning. But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
WCVB
Nervous travelers at Boston's Logan International Airport hope storm doesn't impact flights
BOSTON — Nervous travelers at Boston's Logan International Airport arrived early Monday, hoping their flights were not delayed because of the wet weather. More than 50 flights in and out of Logan were canceled, with Delta Airlines seeing the most cancellations. Airports across the Northeast have been impacted by...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
whdh.com
Winter storm bringing up to 9 inches of snow to parts of MA, Southern NH
A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas. As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters
The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
thisweekinworcester.com
Declared Parking Ban in Effect at 2 PM on Monday in Worcester
WORCESTER - A declared winter parking ban is in effect at 2 PM on Monday in Worcester. Between 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected during the storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area until 9 PM on Monday. Municipal parking...
Home of the Week: 7-Room Storybook Cottage in Town of Ashland
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an a charming storybook cottage in the Town of Ashland. The 165 Eliot Street home was built in 1947. Priced at $775,000 , the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. The house...
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get? Check this interactive map
Much of Massachusetts is forecast to receive wet, heavy snow Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties with a winter weather advisory issued for much of the rest of the state. A total of 5 to...
Sale closed in Westfield: $700,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brian Hayes and Faythe Hayes acquired the property at 109 North Road, Westfield, from Yevgeniy A Yunikov and Yuliya Yunikov on Nov. 2, 2022. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 132,858 square-foot lot.
