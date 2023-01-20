ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Boston

50 things to do outside this winter

From skiing to hiking to nature programs. Winter is here, and with it comes plenty of possibilities for fun outdoor activities across Massachusetts. Ahead, discover 50 things to do outside this winter. Greater Boston. Ice skate on Boston Common Frog Pond. Taking a spin around the Frog Pond in America’s...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning.  But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WUPE

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters

The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Declared Parking Ban in Effect at 2 PM on Monday in Worcester

WORCESTER - A declared winter parking ban is in effect at 2 PM on Monday in Worcester. Between 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected during the storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area until 9 PM on Monday. Municipal parking...
WORCESTER, MA

