2 Ohio police officers are under investigation after video shows one punching a woman in the face outside a McDonald's

Albany Herald
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the killing of his wife and son. Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52,...
Albany Herald
The search for a motive is on after 7 killed in Northern California, the state's third mass shooting in three days
Authorities are working to figure out why a 67-year-old man may have killed seven people in a small coastal city near San Francisco -- the third mass shooting to stun California in as many days and one that left's another Asian American community reeling. Just hours after the suspect in...
Albany Herald
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
Albany Herald
No. 19 UConn, No. 13 Xavier meet seeking more consistency
On Saturday, Xavier was relieved to get a win in a game it hardly felt good about its performance in. A day later, UConn felt some massive relief following a blowout victory that hopefully put an end to its recent slump.
