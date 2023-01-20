ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Partly sunny with possible flurries. Denver...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter

Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Kraken variant not spreading as fast in Colorado

In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases. In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver. Nicole Fierro reports. Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief’s …. Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports. Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood

A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody. 1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood. A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports. Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases. Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook. It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field

Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports. $100-million renovations underway at Empower Field. Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and...
DENVER, CO
caribbeantoday.com

Haitian National Sentenced for Shipping Weapons from Colorado to Haiti

DENVER, Colorado - A Haitian national living in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado, was sentenced earlier this month for having hidden firearms in cars that were being shipped to Haiti. According to police reports, Peniel Olibris,32, was indicted in July 2022 and later signed a plea agreement...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: Stop protecting Aurora police from themselves — the city must protect the public first

The state-required intervention into Aurora’s deeply troubled police department desperately needs an intervention. In just the past few days, an Aurora officer was charged with punching a disabled woman in the face while he was off-duty in his apartment complex. A notorious Aurora cop who was protected from being fired after passing out drunk in his police car was promoted. And just days ago, the Sentinel learned that the equally notorious cop who quit the force after police body cam revealed his threats to Elijah McClain to have his police canine “dog bite” him, has been re-hired by APD.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest

Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. 10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar …. Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado man selling "witness tree" table from Civil War

A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story. Colorado man selling “witness tree” table from Civil …. A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday

Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees. Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

RTD expands Free MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center

From now until Jan. 25, the Regional Transportation District is extending the MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center Station. RTD expands Free MallRide shuttle detour to Civic …. From now until Jan. 25, the Regional Transportation District is extending the MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center Station. Valentines Day idea:...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy