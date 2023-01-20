The Holmes County Park District is asking for the community’s help in naming one of its parks. The 53-acre park is located just west of Millersburg, on the former site of the county fairgrounds. The park district’s director says the board is excited to involve the community in naming the site, which has entrances off of state Route 39 and County Road 349. Recommendations can either be mailed or emailed to the park district, but there is not much time. The deadline is this Wednesday.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO