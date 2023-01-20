Speaking ‘Truth’ to Power, ‘Real Time’ and ‘Game Theory’ Back on HBO, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Teams with FBI, ‘Fauda’ on Netflix

Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
THEN AND NOW: How the cast of 'That '70s Show' has changed from the original series to the Netflix spin-off
Several stars from the original show make appearances on the new Netflix spin-off, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
Emmy Winner Bradley Whitford Signs With Gersh
EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed with Gersh for representation. Whitford received his most recent Emmy award in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Commander Lawrence in the MGM/Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale. He received two subsequent nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the series, which is entering its sixth and final season. He also made his directorial debut on the series this season with the penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” Whitford will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish, a remake of the British drama series, opposite Giancarlo Esposito. It centers on a taxi driver whose life is turned...
Holly Gibney is back on the case in Stephen King's new novel: Read an excerpt from Holly
Holly Gibney has been a recurring presence in Stephen King's books since he introduced the character in 2014's Mr. Mercedes, and over time she has transformed from a shy recluse to a full-fledged, occasionally tough private detective. Now Gibney is returning in King's new novel Holly to solve the gruesome mystery behind multiple disappearances in a Midwestern town, and EW has an exclusive excerpt.
‘1923’: How Many Episodes Is the Taylor Sheridan Series?
Taylor Sheridan's '1923' will get more episodes than originally planned. How many episodes will the new series have in total?
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed on ‘The Donny And Marie Show’
Marie Osmond was barely a teenager when a producer for Donny and Marie berated her for being “fat,” the ’70s icon is now sharing. In a recent interview with Page Six, the singer, actress, and entrepreneur claims that, when she was 15 years old, a producer for the variety show Osmond starred in with her brother Donny Osmond, allegedly took her aside and told her that she was “an embarrassment to her family” because “she was fat.”
‘Days of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Advises ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ After Marlena’s Death (VIDEO)
“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives?” asks Deidre Hall, who’s portrayed heroine Dr. Marlena Evans on the daytime drama since 1976. She asks because she knows how diehard fans of the long-running series react when something tragic happens to her beloved character. And given recent developments, it was a good time for TV Insider to sit down with the actress, who was in attendance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour alongside co-star Robert Scott Wilson.
New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More
After a wolf-filled January, Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb....
Lucy Hale Set For Lead Role in Upcoming FX Drama Pilot ‘The Answers’
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been cast in the upcoming FX pilot, The Answers, based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Catherine Lacey. As reported by Variety, Hale is one of six new additions, including Raul Esparza (Retreat), Krys Marshall (For All Mankind), Melanie Field (A League of Their Own), Pallavi Shard (Wedding Season), and Kineta Kunutu (The Blacklist). They join the previously announced David Corenswet (We Own This City).
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: See D.B. Woodside’s Fiery Debut in Season 4 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!. The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
‘Dear Edward': Get Your Tissues Ready for Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in the First Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama (Video)
Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton are teaming up for a new series from the producers of “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights”: “Dear Edward” on Apple TV+. Declared in a release from Apple to be a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of that which makes us human,” “Dear Edward” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano. It’s written by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano is also attached as EP with Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”), who will direct the pilot.
‘Party Down’ Unveils First Look at Jennifer Garner & More in Season 3 (PHOTOS)
Are we having fun yet? Starz has unveiled a bevy of new first-look photos from the upcoming and long-awaited third season of its half-hour comedy Party Down ahead of its February 24 premiere. The cult hit picks up ten years after its 2010-set second season, as most of the Party...
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Speaks Out After Ex-Champ Yogesh Raut Blasts Show
If you thought Yogesh Raut was a somewhat divisive character on-screen, the recent Jeopardy! champ has only continued to split fans since leaving the show, spending the past week social media. Raut, a freelance writer and podcaster from Springfield, Illinois, won three games before being defeated on last Monday’s (January...
