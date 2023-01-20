ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Nova

W-L basketball teams sweep Herndon

The Washington-Liberty Generals girls and boys high-schoo basketball teams swept the Herndon Hornets in Liberty District games Jan. 20. The girls (6-11, 3-4) won at home, 50-39, to snap a three-game losing streak and the boys (10-6, 4-3) won on the road, 58-39, for their second straight victory. For the...
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Langley gymnasts finish second in big meet

With postseason meets beginning soon, the Langley Saxons warmed up for that competition with a second-place finish at a multiple-team girls gymnastics event at Yorktown High School. Langley placed second with a 139.15 team score. The host Patriots of Yorktown won with a 140.075 total. The Saxons had one more...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Dominion Stage honors recipients of annual playwrighting competition

Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition. The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization. Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper woman dies in Thursday crash

A 26-year-old Culpeper woman died Thursday after her car collided with a tree along Route 685, Virginia State Police said in a press release Monday. VSP is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m. along Auburn Road just east of Landon’s Lane. A 2002 Pontiac Grand...
CULPEPER, VA
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Arlington community-theater troupes pick up WATCH nominations

The Arlington Players picked up 14 nominations, including for best musical, while Dominion Stage garnered six, including for best play, in the 2023 Washington Area Community Theatre Honors (WATCH) awards program. Nominations, which include productions from last year and immediately preceding the pandemic, were announced earlier this month, with honors...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins

BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Inside Nova

InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Culpeper

Friends, family and Culpeper’s Habitat for Humanity’s board members gathered around to kick off their first project since the beginning of the pandemic with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garrison family on Jan. 13. “It’s been unreal to see it actually start,” future homeowner Elizabeth Garrison said....
CULPEPER, VA

