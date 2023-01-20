Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
W-L basketball teams sweep Herndon
The Washington-Liberty Generals girls and boys high-schoo basketball teams swept the Herndon Hornets in Liberty District games Jan. 20. The girls (6-11, 3-4) won at home, 50-39, to snap a three-game losing streak and the boys (10-6, 4-3) won on the road, 58-39, for their second straight victory. For the...
Inside Nova
Langley gymnasts finish second in big meet
With postseason meets beginning soon, the Langley Saxons warmed up for that competition with a second-place finish at a multiple-team girls gymnastics event at Yorktown High School. Langley placed second with a 139.15 team score. The host Patriots of Yorktown won with a 140.075 total. The Saxons had one more...
Inside Nova
Dominion Stage honors recipients of annual playwrighting competition
Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition. The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization. Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,”...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
Inside Nova
Culpeper woman dies in Thursday crash
A 26-year-old Culpeper woman died Thursday after her car collided with a tree along Route 685, Virginia State Police said in a press release Monday. VSP is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m. along Auburn Road just east of Landon’s Lane. A 2002 Pontiac Grand...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Suspect in custody following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car with its horn going off.
Inside Nova
Arlington community-theater troupes pick up WATCH nominations
The Arlington Players picked up 14 nominations, including for best musical, while Dominion Stage garnered six, including for best play, in the 2023 Washington Area Community Theatre Honors (WATCH) awards program. Nominations, which include productions from last year and immediately preceding the pandemic, were announced earlier this month, with honors...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Neighbors saddened by fatal Temple Hills house fire
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors in a Temple Hill neighborhood are heartbroken after a house fire on Center Drive killed two people. Workers spent hours Sunday afternoon trying to board up a home after a deadly fire on Saturday night while PGFD spent time investigating the scene. Many neighbors were saddened by […]
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, Maryland, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Inside Nova
InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
Inside Nova
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Culpeper
Friends, family and Culpeper’s Habitat for Humanity’s board members gathered around to kick off their first project since the beginning of the pandemic with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garrison family on Jan. 13. “It’s been unreal to see it actually start,” future homeowner Elizabeth Garrison said....
