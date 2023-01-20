Read full article on original website
BBC
Lewis Hamilton says he was racially abused at school
Lewis Hamilton says he had bananas thrown at him and was regularly the subject of racial abuse at school. The Mercedes driver, 38, says his school days were "probably the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life". Hamilton said: "I was already being bullied at the age of...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
