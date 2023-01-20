Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: WR BJ Gibson feels good about #Gamecocks and relationship with Stepp
WR BJ Gibson (6-0 170) of Rochelle, GA visited USC over the weekend for their junior day as a commitment to Tennessee for baseball. But Monday night Gibson announced he had decommitted from the Vols baseball program and once again was considering all of his options for both sports. The Gamecocks definitely are one of his strong options right now largely due to the bond he’s developed with receivers coach Justin Stepp.
Boston sets record in Gamecocks rout
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and seventh in […]
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Woodland coach Eddie Ford talks about #Gamecocks commitment Kam Pringle
By all accounts, the commitment of Woodland OT Kam Pringle to USC for the 2024 class was huge for Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer. It was a significant in-state recruiting victory over Clemson, and a major SEC recruiting victory over Georgia. Pringle will sign with the Gamecocks in December and enroll in January of 2024.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Transfer WR Eddie Lewis has enrolled at USC #Gamecocks
USC was not able to fill one major need by getting defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat into school as a transfer from Missouri (he committed to Arkansas), but they were able to fill another need with the transfer enrollment of WR Eddie Lewis (6-0 190) from Memphis. TheBigSpur reported Lewis has enrolled, and The State confirmed that through a school spokesman.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas
Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
sportstalksc.com
Boston sets double-double mark as #Gamecocks “Cooke” Hogs 92-46 (AUDIO)
COLONIAL LIFE ARENA: Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said that if Aliyah Boston keeps playing like this, South Carolina (20-0, 8-0) may have to make room next to Aja Wilson for another statue. If the Gamecocks keep playing like this, they may need to make room for another banner in the rafters, as well. USC hit the boards often and early, setting a school record for rebounding margin in a 92-46 victory over the Razorbacks, Sunday.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting Notebook 1-24
Following Sunday’s commitment from Woodland OT Kam Pringle, another major USC target in the 2024 class is set to make his commitment announce Tuesday around noon. TE Michael Smith (6-4 225) of Savannah narrowed his list to USC, Ohio State and Arkansas. The Gamecocks were the first to offer Smith and he has visited three times including the Georgia game and once in mid-December. He also visited Ohio State for a game in September. Last season Smith caught 24 passes for 601 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore he caught 48 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith would be the Gamecocks’ third commitment for their 2024 class, with a possible fourth looming on Friday in LB Wendell Gregory.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Beamer adds major chip to 2024 class with commitment from Pringle
What could be a huge week in recruiting for Shane Beamer and his 2024 USC football recruiting class started off big on Sunday afternoon with a commitment from OT Kam Pringle (6-7 315) of Woodland. Pringle is regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the nation for the ’24 class and one of the state’s top prospects as well.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: LB Wendell Gregory visited #Gamecocks Saturday with decision made
LB Wendell Gregory (6-4 220) of Marietta, GA has been a frequent visitor to USC and Saturday he was back for the junior day in what will be his final recruiting visit before making his commitment announcement Friday at 5:30 PM. Gregory said Saturday night his decision has been made and the winning school has been notified.
SC State Seeks $209M From Legislature for Campus Improvements, Other Needs
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday asked state legislators to fund a $209 million budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year with five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. Conyers presented the university’s allocation request to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education...
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South Carolina
There are many great restaurants in South Carolina but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Fairfield Sun Times
Cotton growers to meet in Santee on Tuesday
Cotton growers can learn about the current crop situation and price outlook as well as new varieties during the 2023 South Carolina Cotton Growers Meeting slated for Jan. 24 in Santee. The meeting gets underway with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Frank...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
abccolumbia.com
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
gsabusiness.com
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
WMBF
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
USC Gamecock
Students march against racist culture on campus, university inaction
Students gathered at the center of the Horseshoe and marched to Greene Street on Friday in protest of racist culture and what they see as inaction from USC administration. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the event after a TikTok video of an individual repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. In the video, the person claims they go to USC, though the university has confirmed that they do not.
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
etxview.com
'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech
The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
Comments / 0