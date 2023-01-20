Following Sunday’s commitment from Woodland OT Kam Pringle, another major USC target in the 2024 class is set to make his commitment announce Tuesday around noon. TE Michael Smith (6-4 225) of Savannah narrowed his list to USC, Ohio State and Arkansas. The Gamecocks were the first to offer Smith and he has visited three times including the Georgia game and once in mid-December. He also visited Ohio State for a game in September. Last season Smith caught 24 passes for 601 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore he caught 48 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith would be the Gamecocks’ third commitment for their 2024 class, with a possible fourth looming on Friday in LB Wendell Gregory.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO