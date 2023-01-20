Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
hypebeast.com
Japanese and British Subcultures Collide in Sage Nation's FW23 Collection
Emerging London-based label Sage Nation has just presented its latest menswear offering that continues its journey into creating a staple wardrobe for all. The brand is grounded in timelessness, consistently encapsulating every collection in “Balance, Perspective, and Purpose.” The label pushes practicality to the forefront and keeps its design language simple, allowing impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring to speak for itself.
hypebeast.com
An Oil Sketch Covered in Bird Poop Is Expected to Garner Millions at Auction
Made by Flemish Baroque artist, Anthony van Dyck. Back in 2002, New York art collector Albert B. Roberts stumbled upon an oil painting with bird droppings scattered over it and believed it to be a genuine piece by Flemish Baroque artist, Anthony van Dyck. Roberts paid $600 USD to acquire the sketch and had it authenticated in 2019 by art historian Susan Barnes, who deemed it “surprisingly well-preserved” and an “impressive and important find that helps us understand more about the artist’s method as a young man.”
hypebeast.com
Actual Source and Goldwin Connect for "Alpine Codex Group" Uniform
Heritage Japanese outwear brand Goldwin has worked with Utah-based design studio Actual Source to dream up a special collaboration imagining a fictional hiking group known as “Alpine Codex Group” which combines the ideas of the American publisher and the outdoor apparel expertise of Goldwin. The resulting collection is...
hypebeast.com
Element’s Nature-Inspired SS23 Collection Comes Rooted in Style Accessibility
Following its 30th year of crafting skate-meets-outdoor garments, Element is back with a multi-functional new season collection. The arrival of Spring/Summer 2023 heralds a new focus for the brand, exploring the timeless silhouettes that form the foundations of their garment ranges. With the key vision being to create garments that...
hypebeast.com
How Casablanca's FW23 "For the Peace" Show Missed the Mark
After several showgoers walked out of Casablanca‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show that controversially used real horses, it was hoped that this season Charaf Tajer and his brand could redeem themselves. However, for Fall/Winter 2023, the London-based, French-Moroccan designer served up a collection titled “For the Peace,” inspired by Syria, refugees, and “how some young people in Syria who were prepared to risk everything to find joy — they were doing something which you and I would consider ordinary: partying.”
hypebeast.com
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Celebrates the Roots of the Brand for Its Spring'23 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club is dropping its Spring 2023 collection later this week. Focusing on giving the classic astronaut logo along with the titular staple branding, the collection refreshes the long-time label and silhouettes with new fabrications and techniques. This time around, the collection highlights the brand’s history and roots, from Tokyo to New York, to deliver hero pieces from the classic 1950s motorcycle-inspired nylon jacket with removable pins and patches t0 a denim pant piece embellished with the iconography from past BBC collections and a jacquard knit half-zip top with an updated take on an archived BBC ZIG-ZAG pattern.
hypebeast.com
Pinto Editions is Feeling Blue with this New Floating Bed Frame
The bold Yves Klein-esque shade of blue that has been doing the rounds for a while seems to be sticking around – at least for Pinto Editions, where it has popped up in its latest collection of furniture and homewares. Collectively named “Constellations”, the French label’s latest range includes...
hypebeast.com
Goldwin 0 Presents a New Technically-Focused Collection for SS23
Heritage Japanese outerwear brand Goldwin 0 has just presented its newest collection for Spring/Summer 2023. Coming hot on the heels of its recently-unveiled collaboration with Actual Source, Goldwin’s newest installment is a project that once again aligns itself with nature. Traditionally, Goldwin is best known for its technical hiking gear, crafted with breathable and lightweight fabrications that make outdoor excursions easy. This new collection brings more of the same, however, it experiments with more materiality, sports silhouettes, and bold colorways.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
hypebeast.com
Get Up Close and Personal with sacai and Moncler's New Collaboration
Sacai’s Chitose Abe recently returned to Paris Fashion Week to present her collaboration-heavy Fall/Winter 2023 collection on the runway. The co-ed offering saw the designer expand her horizons through hybrid manipulations and upgraded outerwear that saw deconstructed tailoring pushed to the forefront. In addition, the showcase displayed all-new collaborations alongside Nike and Carhartt WIP while presenting a toned-down range with Italian heritage imprint.
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov FW23 Dismantles Traditional Tailoring With Vibrancy
The most recent Fall/Winter 2023 collection from Kiko Kostadinov was an impressive spectacle that paid homage to four forgotten fashion influences in womenswear design. The collection took notes from French designer Anne-Marie Beretta, the godmother of Italian fashion, Mariuccia Mandelli aka Krizia, American costume designer Irene Lentz and Roman sisters Sorelle Fontana.
hypebeast.com
John Galliano's Maison Margiela Explores Punk Romance in Co-Ed 2023 Show
John Galliano is a storyteller, a master of creating a narrative and presenting characters that define Maison Margiela throughout the ages. Naturally, this is exactly how the House’s Co-Ed 2023 ready-to-wear runway show unfolded as it closed out Paris Fashion Week last night. Blending Haute Couture (which commences today...
hypebeast.com
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
hypebeast.com
Burberry’s "B:Mine" Campaign Celebrates Valentines Day’s Moments of Embrace
With Valentines Day creeping around the corner, wants us to celebrate the occasion in style with its brand-new collection and campaign. Quickly following up on its Landscapes series — where the British fashion house curated a selection of natural artworks in partnership with its creative community — Burberry’s latest campaign, that is entitled “B:MINE,” celebrates intimacy and embracement.
hypebeast.com
NAHMIAS Throws It Back to the '90s With FW23 "California Poetry" Collection
Doni Nahmias brought Californian swagger to Paris Fashion Week, and as one of the closing shows of the season, the designer wanted to make an impact. Collaborating with the controversial rapper Kodak Black on more than half a dozen of the garments shown, the collection was designed as an ode to the ’90s and the influences of culture that surround this epochal era.
hypebeast.com
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
hypebeast.com
WOOYOUNGMI Dissects Tailoring and Traditions for FW23
The eponymous House of Youngmi Woo, WOOYOUNGMI, has exercised traditions and tailoring with South Korean sensibilities for Fall/Winter 2023. Playing on proportions, the collection was obsessed with oversized belts, straps, and jewelry that took form on multiple looks, numbers that in contrast were fitted, effortless, and highly detailed. FW23 was...
hypebeast.com
doublet FW23 Presented Furry Looks and Voguing Mice
Despite being sat outside, doublet‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection managed to put a smile on our faces. Debuting as part of Paris Fashion Week, Masayuki Ino invited attendees into a frankly hilarious world of voguing mice, fluffy bunny costumes, and models that walked with a sense of urgency (or maybe it was just the -1 degree temperatures).
Comments / 0