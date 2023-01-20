ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, few storms likely Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly night ahead!. We had mountain snow and gusty winds to start off the work week, but the snow and winds will continue tapering off for our Monday evening. With clear skies and calmer conditions by Tuesday morning, temperatures will be able to bottom out in the 20s area-wide! With high pressure in control tomorrow, temperatures will rebound quickly into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
Sunday Outlook: Slippery conditions with scattered rain all day around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. As rain moves in this morning, temperatures are flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is showing up on radar. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads. Watch for slick spots in the morning!
Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has closed a ramp to Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning. That crash happened on the I-77 southbound entry ramp from Westinghouse Boulevard. Cones were blocking the entry ramp shortly before 7 a.m. It’s not known at this time if there are...
SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte ends peacefully

It's not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash.
Overnight south Charlotte apartment shooting caps off violent weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Charlotte apartment complex. The shooting happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. at the complex on Lodge South Circle, which is off Arrowood Road. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV crew...
Charlotte neighbors call for end to killings after violent start to 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is calling for an end to the violence. WBTV is tracking the number of homicides around Charlotte. So far in 2023, there have been seven homicides, one of which happened this weekend on William Reynolds drive where a 15-year-old died. An officer-involved shooting also occurred...
Post-COVID recovery: Open dining increasing

Photo of flight attendant comforting nervous woman on Charlotte flight goes viral. A heartwarming moment captured on a Delta airlines flight from Charlotte to New York has gone viral on social media.
Kannapolis honors Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis recently honored the 2022 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony. They received the designation of “BEAST”, commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. Eight people completed six runs and 26 people completed at least five of the runs. A total of 961 people ran at least one of the races.
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
Cost of construction driving up housing prices in Charlotte

Photo of flight attendant comforting nervous woman on Charlotte flight goes viral. A heartwarming moment captured on a Delta airlines flight from Charlotte to New York has gone viral on social media.
How to keep your home safe amid high profile break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to CPI CEO Ken Gill, the security company has seen an uptick in high-profile break-ins. “I think the burglars we’re seeing today are a little more sophisticated,” Gill said. It comes as no surprise, CPI recommends home security to people wanting to keep...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
Construction costs rising in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rising costs are hitting every aspect of life right now, not only across the country but right here in Charlotte. The cost to build homes and office towers across the city is skyrocketing year-over-year as seen through the number of building permits issued. Experts point to...
Diagnosing and treating fibroids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a condition that many women deal with, but the thing is you may not even know it. Fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during the childbearing years. Not all women have symptoms so they may not even know they...
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed. The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on William Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard. Police say a 15-year-old was shot and...
Language barriers for home ownership in North Carolina

Like many industries, COVID-19 took a huge hit on the restaurant industry. Take an in-depth look at the state of the Charlotte housing market. The average price of a home increased by 6% in 2022, up to more than $373,000.
