CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly night ahead!. We had mountain snow and gusty winds to start off the work week, but the snow and winds will continue tapering off for our Monday evening. With clear skies and calmer conditions by Tuesday morning, temperatures will be able to bottom out in the 20s area-wide! With high pressure in control tomorrow, temperatures will rebound quickly into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO