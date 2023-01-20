Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for meth and more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 45-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Trish Lee Waagmeester stemmed...
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Facing Assault Charge
–An Algona man is facing an assault charge following an alleged incident earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call just after 10:30 PM on Monday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Heuton on a charge of Assault, a simple misdemeanor.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
nwestiowa.com
Two George men arrested for public intox
GEORGE—Two George men were arrested about 11:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of public intoxication. The arrests of 21-year-old Cheiner Santier and 22-year-old Jessy Neth stemmed from an investigation of a 911 call from 219 E. Iowa Ave., Neth’s address, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
