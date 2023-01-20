What TV channel is VCU vs Richmond men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/20/2023)

Read full article on original website
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
WHEC TV-10
A farewell to News10NBC’s Raven Brown
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact. She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia....
commonwealthtimes.org
Influential, passionate VCU Comic Arts Collection Specialist dies at 53
Constantly approaching her work with wonder and excitement, Cindy Jackson supported and developed a rich comic arts collection at VCU. Cindy Jackson started working in Special Collections and Archives at VCU as an undergraduate student employee in 1996, according to VCU Libraries’ Senior Curator Yuki Hibben, who had worked alongside Cindy Jackson since 2001.
WSLS
Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
VA War Memorial Opens Major New Exhibit Honoring Vietnam War Veterans
“50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience” Profiles The Lives And Stories Of 50 Vietnam War Veterans From Throughout The Commonwealth The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond announces the public opening of its newest major exhibit, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The exhibit opens this month to coincide […]
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
I-95 clear in Richmond after pair of crashes
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash in the southbound lanes took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvidere Street bridge. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups extend to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.
Over 2,800 Dominion customers have power restored after outage in Bon Air
As of 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, just over 2,800 customers are without power in the Bon Air area.
Why your Dominion Energy bill likely costs more this billing cycle
Numerous viewers have been contacting the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about their astronomical December energy bills.
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
chhsnews.net
Stella’s Restaurant brings a delicious European twist to Richmond
Stella’s is an authentic Greek restaurant with an incredible story. Stella Dikos was born in 1942 in Trikala, Greece, a small city north of Athens. Dikos’ roots in cooking came early in her life, as she learned to cook for friends and family as a teenager. In 1956, Dikos and her late husband Stravos emigrated to the United States, and opened the historic Village Cafe. Dikos opened her first namesake restaurant 27 years later on Harrison St., doors down from the Village Cafe.
Shots fired into occupied Henrico apartment, no injuries reported
Police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied apartment in Henrico on Sunday evening.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Improvements coming for dangerous Semmes Avenue in Richmond
City leaders say improvements are on the way for a Richmond Street with a history of traffic accidents. Residents that are familiar with Semmes Avenue -- frequenting the road and living nearby -- have wanted traffic changes for years.
WRIC TV
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.
What we now know about his motive for killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
When 14-year-old Dylan Williams shot and killed 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in March 2021, the community was left hurt, shocked, and confused. How could this have happened? Why did this happen?
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
styleweekly.com
Sear to Stay
“Nar keeps telling me it’s insane,” laughs Soul Taco co-owner Ari Augenbaum. Augenbaum is referring to a conversation he recently had with business partner—and voice of reason—Nar Hovnanian, wherein she assured him that putting an entire cut of steak on a burger bun is, well, untenable. Unthinkable. Never going to fly.
Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison
Josh Romano, a one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper, has been sentenced to a term of nine years in federal prison.
Here's what caused that big backup on the interstate
Morning rush hour traffic was backed up on Interstate 64 east in Henrico County near the I-195 split.
