Eyewitness News

Hamden man connected to several North Haven burglary cases, police say

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man suspected of several home and commercial burglaries was arrested as part of an investigation in North Haven. Xuanting Yan, 38, of Hamden, was arrested by North Haven police on Monday. Police said they responded to a home on Lynette Drive back on June...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Willimantic police spend 17 hours investigating home

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - An investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning on Monday morning. They finally left the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The entire house, including...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hamden Police's K9 Duo

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson checked out the snowy conditions in Litchfield County on Monday. Examining catalytic converter laws in CT as thefts continue. Deadly crash causes delays on I-84 east in Tolland.
HAMDEN, CT
zip06.com

Arrest Made in Burglary of North Haven Home

On June 18, 2022, North Haven Police Department officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, it appeared that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate themselves through a first-floor window and then forced entry into several locked doors within the home.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
SOUTHBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies after crash on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Route 8 in Watertown Monday, according to state police. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:59 p.m. on Route 8 south near exit 38. A driver lost control of his Jeep Wrangler before crashing into a rock...
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police

A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Danbury man gets 10 years for shooting death of friend: 'I wish this never happened'

DANBURY — David Ramos received a 10-year prison sentence Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of his friend Jason Hoffman in 2019. The sentence came as no surprise as Ramos had reached a plea agreement in October. In exchange for his guilty pleas, including second-degree manslaughter, he was offered a 10-year sentence, two years being a mandatory period of incarceration.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT

