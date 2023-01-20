Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hamden man connected to several North Haven burglary cases, police say
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man suspected of several home and commercial burglaries was arrested as part of an investigation in North Haven. Xuanting Yan, 38, of Hamden, was arrested by North Haven police on Monday. Police said they responded to a home on Lynette Drive back on June...
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
Eyewitness News
Plainfield police: Taser used on trespassing suspect after he jumped from 2nd floor window
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on several warrants was arrested after he leapt from a second-floor window and Plainfield police used a Taser on him. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Richard Bourey. Police went to a home in Moosup around noon on Monday to arrest Bourey. They...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven
A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Willimantic police spend 17 hours investigating home
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - An investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning on Monday morning. They finally left the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The entire house, including...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hamden Police's K9 Duo
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson checked out the snowy conditions in Litchfield County on Monday. Examining catalytic converter laws in CT as thefts continue. Deadly crash causes delays on I-84 east in Tolland.
zip06.com
Arrest Made in Burglary of North Haven Home
On June 18, 2022, North Haven Police Department officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, it appeared that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate themselves through a first-floor window and then forced entry into several locked doors within the home.
Eyewitness News
Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
Eyewitness News
Unlawful Discharge: A security officer shoots at a 14-year old boy he detained
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after firing at a 14-year old boy. Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Hallock Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. At the scene, Tiquentes Graybrown was seen with a 14-year old boy that...
Eyewitness News
1 suspect under arrest in connection with two convenience store robberies in Willimantic
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - 1 suspect is under arrest following multiple convenience store robberies in Willimantic. Police say they were first called to to the Sun Mart convenience store, at 104 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. Officers learned a lone male suspect had entered the store and demanded money, and...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Eyewitness News
Plymouth police: Man controlled illegal gambling facility while incarcerated
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with an illegal tabling ring that was hidden behind a store front in the Terryville section of Plymouth. Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance.
Eyewitness News
Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
Eyewitness News
Man dies after crash on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Route 8 in Watertown Monday, according to state police. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:59 p.m. on Route 8 south near exit 38. A driver lost control of his Jeep Wrangler before crashing into a rock...
NBC Connecticut
Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police
A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man gets 10 years for shooting death of friend: 'I wish this never happened'
DANBURY — David Ramos received a 10-year prison sentence Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of his friend Jason Hoffman in 2019. The sentence came as no surprise as Ramos had reached a plea agreement in October. In exchange for his guilty pleas, including second-degree manslaughter, he was offered a 10-year sentence, two years being a mandatory period of incarceration.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Eyewitness News
Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
Eyewitness News
Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark supreme court case that granted the right to an abortion. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Updated: 6 hours ago. Today...
