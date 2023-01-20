Read full article on original website
PA Fish & Boat Commission Encouraging Safety During Changing Seasons, Conducts Quarterly Business
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) began its quarterly business meeting by encouraging anglers to be safe on the ice and water when taking advantage of remaining winter fishing opportunities, especially during times when the temperature warms but the water remains very cold. (Photo credit:...
How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness
Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching on what has become a crucial resource in the region: darkness. (Pictured above: Light pollution is slowing encroaching on the Pennsylvania Wilds. Environmental groups and residents are suggesting regulations that protect night sky views and...
