Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use HACS in Home Assistant
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Home Assistant Community Store, or HACS, is a powerful integration for Home Assistant that allows users to download and install custom add-ons, integrations, themes, elements, etc. Discover how to install HACS on both the Supervised Home Assistant server running on a Raspberry Pi HASS OS and a non-supervised Home Assistant Server running in a Docker container on a Linux OS.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Bootrec /Fixboot Access Is Denied Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Bootrec is a command line repair utility available in Windows Recovery Environment. You can use the Bootrec /fixboot command to fix system startup failures and boot errors on Windows 10 and 11.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Screen Recording Apps Without Time Limits or Watermarks
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen recordings are an excellent way to explain things easier, whether it's a how-to tutorial, an app demonstration, an online presentation, or an online meeting discussion. But most of the "free" screen recording tools have some restrictions or the other.
makeuseof.com
Exception Access Violation: What It Is and How to Fix It on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're running a Windows PC, there's a good chance you've seen an error message pop up on your screen at some point that says "Exception Access Violation." This can be a scary message to see, but don't worry; you can solve it with little technical knowledge.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Contact on Telegram
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Telegram has paved its way among users as a freemium app for communication. It allows people to connect through phone numbers and usernames. You can add...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Steam’s Storage Manager to Quickly Manage Your Games
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Steam finally has the storage management feature we’ve needed for a long time. It takes some looking around to find it, but gone are the days of using an external application or searching through forums, videos, and sketchy websites just so you can move a game without corrupting it.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Access MSINFO32 on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. MSINFO32 is a powerful Windows diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive overview of your system configuration. It's helpful for checking your computer's specifications, troubleshooting software and hardware issues, and more.
makeuseof.com
6 Android Apps That You’d Actually Want to Install on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. So, you've set up the Windows Subsystem for Android. You have the Amazon App Store, or perhaps something else. Now, what do you actually install?. Let's...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix the Windows Update Error 0x800f080a
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows Update Error 0x800f080a is an annoying problem that you may encounter when trying to update your system. The error indicates that the system has failed to download and install important updates for Windows, often due to problems with corrupt or missing files.
RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify
Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
makeuseof.com
Android 14 Could Block You From Sideloading Certain Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is set to introduce a change in Android 14 that will put limitations on what apps you can install from outside the Play Store, according to a new report.
makeuseof.com
How to Check the Battery Health of Your MacBook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keeping your MacBook's battery healthy is a great way to prolong the device's life. However, many Mac users don't know how to check the actual battery health of their MacBooks in macOS.
makeuseof.com
M2 Mac mini vs. M2 Pro Mac mini: Which Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Word on the street is that Apple's 2023 Mac mini models with the M2 and M2 Pro chips are quite the catch, and we're here to set the record straight.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Difference Between Anonymous and Pseudonymous Data?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Data plays a crucial role in the digital economy, and sharing it can open up new opportunities. For instance, businesses may collect customer details, including personal data, and use it to power better client experiences and marketing efforts.
makeuseof.com
Why Did Polygon Hard Fork Its Blockchain?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ethereum sidechain, Polygon, completed a network hard fork on January 17th, 2023, effectively resulting in a new Polygon blockchain. The hard fork was to fix some serious issues with the old chain. Before we go into the main issues that Polygon tried to solve, we will explain what a hard fork is so you can better understand how the upgrade affects the Polygon blockchain.
makeuseof.com
How to Block Cookie Consent Pop-Ups in Your Browser
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We see them every time we enter a website. They appear in the bottom corners or the center of your screen, asking you to accept or reject the cookies to continue using the site.
makeuseof.com
Create Awesome Dashboards in React Using Tremor
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Building a complex user interface in React, like a dashboard, can be daunting if you’re doing it from scratch. Thankfully, you don't have to do so.
makeuseof.com
These 8 Programming Languages Are Running the Crypto-Economy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As of writing, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands close to 1 trillion USD. The industry booms with several profitable decentralized autonomous apps (DApps) and many other projects, including NFTs and play-to-earn games. Crypto even inspires the idea of web 3.0, the decentralized web where your data stays with you alone.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Dynamic Photos Using the HSL Sliders in Your Photo Editor
HSL sliders (Hue, Saturation, Luminance) are found in many photo editors. They're usually featured as an option when you're editing RAW files, although they can be accessed as a filter in programs like Photoshop. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to use the HSL sliders to create dynamic photos,...
makeuseof.com
XGIMI Aura Review: Finally, a UST 4K Laser Projector You Can Actually Game On
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this price point, even a year on from release, I have yet to find another projector that matches the features and image quality offered by XGIMI Aura. It’s not without faults—color purists may not be happy with the default profile and may find the adjustments limited. But for most people, especially those who want to do some gaming on their cinema screen, it represents fantastic value for money. For gamers who want the ultimate immersion, this is the best laser TV yet.
Comments / 0