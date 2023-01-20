Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Saturday Night Live returns with a great host but moderate laughs
Saturday Night Live found the perfect host to bring it into 2023 in Aubrey Plaza. In addition to her deadpan delivery, she often treats press junkets, red carpets, and late-night interviews as her own experimental sketch show. It turned out to be a sort of homecoming for Plaza. She got her start in the entertainment industry in the NBC page program and even worked with the SNL set design department. Since those early years, she has built a surprising and impressive career with her role as April Ludgate in the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, earned laughs in broad Hollywood studio comedies, and captivated in a litany of dark indie films from Ingrid Goes West to Black Bear. Hosting SNL caps off a stellar year for Plaza after the success of Emily the Criminal, which she starred in and produced, and her role in The White Lotus. Perhaps this all caused too high of expectations. The episode overall felt middle of the road, even though Plaza proved to be an excellent and enthusiastic first-time host.
A.V. Club
We need to talk about that tendril kiss on The Last Of Us
[Spoiler warning: The following discusses events from the second episode of the first season of The Last Of Us. If you haven’t seen it, you may want to wait until you have before reading on.]. Whether you’ve played the game or not, the end of “Infected”—the second episode of...
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
Move over, deer in headlights: We’ve got a new expression to convey “an almost paralyzed level of shock at some overpowering oncoming horror,” and it turns out that it’s “Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke being asked if she’s watched House Of The Dragon yet.”
New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More
After a wolf-filled January, Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb....
A.V. Club
The Bachelor season 27 premiere has a glaring lack of David Puddy
The premiere of a new season of The Bachelor—two hours of being waterboarded by workout montages and wannabe influencers professing their love for a man they haven’t even met yet—is always a little bit of a mindfuck. Our new bachelor is Zach Shallcross, and the recurring line of the contestants’ gushing intros was that he has “kind eyes.” Several of the women also refer to themselves as “the future Mrs. Shallcross,” which does not exactly roll off the tongue.
A.V. Club
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis must be fine, because Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast
Earlier this month, insiders claimed that production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis—the filmmaker’s ultimate dream project and one that he’s paying for with his own money—had essentially descended into complete chaos. The director himself later denied that anything was going wrong, saying that his haters should “just wait and see” and that his film (because of it’s “great” cast) was going to end up being “beautiful.”
A.V. Club
Ted Sarandos insists that Netflix has “never canceled a successful show”
Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings stepped down from the company a few days ago, but as we noted when the news broke, that shouldn’t impact regular people too much because the company’s other co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, is the one who usually goes in front of the public and says wild stuff. And, well, he’s done it again!
A.V. Club
Wolf Pack review: Sarah Michelle Gellar can't save this supernatural teen drama
Since the premiere of genre-defining staples like Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Buffy The Vampire Slayer in the mid-to-late ’90s, the supernatural drama has been a consistent force in teen-oriented television. From Buffy to The Vampire Diaries to newer entries like Stranger Things, the reliable formula of “soapy teen romance plus pulpy B-movie action plus supernatural elements” has been a go-to for both cable and network television, and MTV’s latest endeavor, Wolf Pack, is certainly no exception. Yet despite all the requisite pieces for success, Wolf Pack comes off as a regurgitation of previous hits instead of a fresh take, even with the presence of Sarah Michelle Gellar.
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh; Austin Butler; Angela Bassett Photo: John Sciulli; Jeff Kravitz; Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images) Happy Oscar nomination day, everyone! Oh, to think of all the good little actors and filmmakers waking at the crack of a California dawn to discover they’re a newly-minted Academy Award nominee. The nominations for the 95th annual Oscars—which air March 12 on ABC—were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and All Quiet On The Western Front were among the year’s favorite films to receive recognition from the industry.
How Many Times Has Vanessa Ray Been Married?
Vanessa Ray's marriage to Landon Beard isn't her first. The 'Blue Bloods' star famously had a documentary series with a different husband in the mid-2000s
A.V. Club
NCIS: Los Angeles slacking off and calling it quits after a measly 14 seasons
In a shocking display of laziness—of the sort it certainly didn’t learn from its parent series, now into its 20th season and counting—CBS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles is calling it quits after a mere 14 seasons on the air. Spin-offs these days, really, we don’t even know what to do with them.
A.V. Club
Cate Blanchett muses giving up the whole acting thing to spend time gardening
As Cate Blanchett wraps up press on Todd Field’s TÁR, the 53-year-old actor is still processing her time playing Lydia Tár, and is apparently considering life in retirement following her fruitful acting career. “I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of...
A.V. Club
Why Disney is the most potent, and problematic, force in pop culture today
As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, The A.V. Club marks the occasion with a series of lists, essays, and more. With Avatar: The Way Of Water shooting up the all-time global box office list, The Walt Disney Co. now either owns or holds a stake in nine of the 10 biggest movies of all time, thanks to the company’s very expensive purchase of competitor 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV assets in 2019. But that’s just one of many ways that Disney’s acquisition of Fox remade the world’s biggest entertainment company and altered the landscape for Hollywood. The same deal added Hulu to Disney’s own dedicated streaming service, and combined networks like FX and its offshoots to Disney’s TV properties, which already included ABC and the explicitly Disney-branded TV networks.
A.V. Club
Beyoncé returns to the stage with a perplexing set at a controversial venue
On Friday, it was revealed Beyoncé would perform live for the first time in four years, marking her first performance following the release of her 2022 album, Renaissance. Bubbling excitement from fans soon turned into confusion and scorn, as the Saturday set heralded the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal. From the venue to the setlist, Beyoncé’s return devolved into a head-scratching affair rather than a triumph.
A.V. Club
Well, at least Mitch Winehouse is happy with the Back To Black biopic
Does father know best? Mitch Winehouse’s critics would probably disagree. Production on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has begun, and fans have taken issue with the images that have circulated so far. Yet Mitch—who, as both a parent and administrator of his late daughter’s estate, gave the film his full support—has no issue with the movie so far.
A.V. Club
Ethan Hawke to direct daughter Maya Hawke in the Flannery O'Connor feature Wildcat
Ethan and Maya Hawke have kicked off production on their first collaboration together, a Flannery O’Connor film titled Wildcat. Maya will star as the famed Southern Gothic writer, with her father directing. “Maya has been working hard for years to put this project together, and we’re grateful for the...
A.V. Club
Teen Wolf: The Movie review: Convoluted reboot lacks bite
Teen Wolf: The Movie is many things, but despite veteran director Russell Mulcahy’s brisk professionalism, a movie is not one of them. Like the series it’s based on, this fantasy project about werewolves and demons and reawakened intellectual property has the rhythm of an old-school TV soap, with most scenes ending on a note of irresolution or incompletion. It’s shot like TV, too, in basic master scene coverage that’s occasionally punctuated by a jump scare or a fight.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Six weeks in on its box office run, we’re a little tired of talking about Avatar: The Way Of Water. It’s still the number one movie in American box offices, it made $20 million this weekend and has made just about $600 million to date, and the final totals from this weekend are officially going to push it past $2 billion worldwide (which may put it in the top 5 for all-time grosses, but that could take another week or two if not). That puts it in a club with the first Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War, which is damn impressive, and it’s pretty clear now that nobody should ever bet against James Cameron.
A.V. Club
The guy who makes comic book movies says that people will never get sick of comic book movies
If you were to ask Ronald McDonald if he thinks people will ever get tired of eating hamburgers, what would he say? Would it be anything other than no? His whole life is dedicated to selling hamburgers, so why would he be anything but bullish on their future? It’s important to him that people not only still buy hamburgers, but that they believe he is still invested in the future of hamburgers.
A.V. Club
Steven Spielberg is producing a documentary about his old buddy John Williams
At this point in movie history, it’d be fair to say that there’s no more iconic pairing of director and composer than Steven Spielberg and John Williams. Since 1974's The Sugarland Express—and with shockingly few exceptions across two 50-plus-year careers—Williams has been the sound of Spielberg’s films, right up through this year’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, almost literally making his music the soundtrack of Spielberg’s life.
Comments / 0