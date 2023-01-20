Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Bonus Cash at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Inventory is growing and so is the Bonus Cash during the Start Something New Sales Event at Clarion Chrsyler Dodge Jeep & RAM. Get $2,000 Bonus Cash on a New Jeep Cherokee, New Grand Jeep Cherokee, or New Renegade Trail Hawk. Get $3,000 Bonus Cash on a New Ram Big Horn Pick Up or a big $5,250 Bonus Cash on a New Dodge Durango!
Local Man Scammed Out of Nearly $7K Through Bitcoin App
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was scammed out of nearly $7,000 through Bitcoin, police say. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, near Fletcher Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a known victim sent $6,700.00 to...
Driver Escapes Injuries As Car Travels Off Route 8, Slams into Tree
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver escaped injuries as his car traveled off State Route 8 in Irwin Township and struck a tree on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:09 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, north of Route 308, in Irwin Township Venango County, involving 36-year-old Abdul K. Puentes Lopez, of Grove City.
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
Franklin Woman Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Route 427
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on Route 427 in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash took place at 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on State Route 427, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
SPONSORED: Mix & Mingle Event, New Wine Release Happening at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Mix & Mingle Event, new wine release, and a wine restock all happening at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville. Join Deer Creek Winery for a Mix & Mingle on Saturday, January 28th. Expand your circle and meet new friends at this great event!. The Event...
Two Injured in Route 8 Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Portion of Seneca Street in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Seneca Street in Oil City following a water main break on Friday, January 20. Director of the Oil City Water Department Jason Herman told exploreVenango.com that the “precautionary” advisory remains in place on Tuesday, January 24, for residences and businesses in Seneca Square.
Relay for Life Teams Participating in Daffodil Days in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Relay for Life teams of Venango County are once again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. Judy Stevenson and Gayle Oxenham, of the Helping Hands Relay Team, are coordinating sales for the 2023 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Businesses or individuals are...
State Police Investigating Bomb Threat at McDonald’s in Butler
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating a bomb threat that reportedly occurred at McDonald’s in Center Township early Saturday morning. State Police in Butler are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, Butler County.
Doris M. Huegel
Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday January 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer. Born on May 6, 1935 in Towanda, Pa, she was the daughter of John R. and Prudence Martin Morgan. After graduating from high school she moved to Philadelphia and...
Ronald P. Conner
Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on April 8, 1935, in Madison Township, Clarion County, PA, the son of Harry Jasper and Elizabeth Ellen (Hooks) Conner. Ronald worked for many years in...
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Tonight – A chance of snow showers...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Honey
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Honey – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Honey is an adult female Bluetick Coonhound. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Honey is friendly, playful,...
Robin L. Corle
Robin L. Corle, 60, of Clarion died Friday, January 20, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness. Born May 18, 1962 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Deloris Schreckengost Smith. On May 30, 1979 in Rimersburg she married William A. Corle. He preceded her...
Sara LouElla Brown
Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday January 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sara was one of eighteen children born in Clay Township to the late Lewis “Roy” Grossman and Dorothy E. (McCandless) Grossman. She loved gardening and...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Kyle Snell
Kyle Snell served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (formerly of West Hickory, Pa.) Kyle proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1986 to 1989. They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll,...
