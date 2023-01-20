On January 19, 2023, Margaret Yvonne Thomas passed away peacefully at age 93. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Niagara Falls, NY to Herbert and Floradora (Barnaby) Pasch. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Niagara Falls, she married John R. Myles Thomas on September 3, 1949. They were married for 62 years and they raised four sons and two daughters. Even though Margaret worked as an Insurance Agent, most of her life was dedicated to being a homemaker. She had a passion for cooking and owned an impressive number of cookbooks. Margaret also loved to read and do crosswords (in ink). She even took on home remodeling projects and completed a brick driveway and a tile counter while in her late sixties. Her other hobbies were traveling and sailing with her husband. After her husband died in 2012, Margaret wrote a Bucket List and was able to accomplish many of her goals, one was writing a Children’s Book for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The only goal she didn’t reach was living past a hundred. Margaret will always be remembered for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit and most of all for her strong love of family.

DELMAR, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO