Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feetRoger MarshKeller, VA
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on DelmarvaKatie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Related
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
A free coat closet will be held at the Onley United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be coats, gloves, hats and scarves available. This Saturday, January 21 is the last day to sight up for Accomack County Parks and Rec Youth basketball in three age groups, PeeWee 5-8, Juniors 9-12 and Seniors 13-15..
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
shoredailynews.com
Margaret Yvonne Thomas
On January 19, 2023, Margaret Yvonne Thomas passed away peacefully at age 93. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Niagara Falls, NY to Herbert and Floradora (Barnaby) Pasch. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Niagara Falls, she married John R. Myles Thomas on September 3, 1949. They were married for 62 years and they raised four sons and two daughters. Even though Margaret worked as an Insurance Agent, most of her life was dedicated to being a homemaker. She had a passion for cooking and owned an impressive number of cookbooks. Margaret also loved to read and do crosswords (in ink). She even took on home remodeling projects and completed a brick driveway and a tile counter while in her late sixties. Her other hobbies were traveling and sailing with her husband. After her husband died in 2012, Margaret wrote a Bucket List and was able to accomplish many of her goals, one was writing a Children’s Book for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The only goal she didn’t reach was living past a hundred. Margaret will always be remembered for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit and most of all for her strong love of family.
Student assaulted after 4 trespassers gain entry to Menchville High
New protocol includes two security officers at the front desk checking in visitors and monitoring student and staff entry and exit
Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident
According to a message sent from the School Division Leadership Team, the team is working alongside the police department and school security to address the trespassing incident.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
Newport News looking for 11-year-old boy last seen early Friday morning
Police in Newport News are looking for an 11-year-old who was last seen early Friday morning. Hezekiah Wright, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive.
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
easternshorepost.com
ACCOMACK: County NAACP holds King Day event
The Accomack chapter of the NAACP held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday at Living Word Church of Deliverance near Parksley. Camesha Handy, chapter vice president, opened the event, noting the Accomack NAACP is undertaking several initiatives to become more active in the community. The memorial celebration...
WAVY News 10
Police pursuit from Chesapeake ends in Newport News with fatal crash
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash. Virginia State Police assisted Chesapeake PD and will be handling the crash investigation only, while Chesapeake PD investigates the reason for the pursuit, according to a press release. On, January...
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
TidalHealth Hospital Garage Collapse
SALISBURY, Md. - A partial collapse happened around 4 a.m. in one of the parking garages of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. A rescue box was struck to alert emergency crews for the building collapse. Crews arrived and Wicomico Central said it was one of the parking garages of Tidal Health Hospital. The partial collapse was the second floor parking level.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County Public Schools Puts Students And Staff At Risk
On Friday, January 20, 2023, all Accomack County High Schools would start at 7:15 a.m. despite visibility being low due to heavy fog. Accomack County Pubic Schools changed the high schools schedule because of a “mistake” by the person who came up with the schedule. Onley, Onancock, Melfa, New Church, Parksley, and other places have heavy fog. Does Accomack County Public Schools care about the students, teachers, bus drivers, and staff? Accomack County Public Schools has put all at risk many times before and never has been held accountable. What do you think?
VDOT camera shows car in water off I-264 East
VDOT cameras show a car in the water off of I-264 East in Virginia Beach following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
Driver killed in crash during police chase in Newport News
A 21-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car while on the run from police in Newport News.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
shoredailynews.com
Missing 16 year old found safe
According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, a 16 year old Painter girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Daniya Maria Davis from the Coal Kiln Road area reportedly left home between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Friday January 20.
NBC12
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
Police chase ends in suspect's death: State police
The police unit pursued the vehicle through Suffolk, Newport News and Hampton. Throughout the chase, state police provided the locations of the vehicles to the communications center.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
Comments / 0