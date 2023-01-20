Read full article on original website
Industrial Distribution
VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection
Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant
(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin says Ford plant looking at Pittsylvania would have been ‘Trojan Horse’ for China; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke commission debates if talent show will prevent gun-related violence. — The Roanoke Times. Pulaski County sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney, who left Democratic Party last year, running for re-election as Republicans. — The Roanoke...
NBC12
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
NBC12
Youngkin campaigns tax relief proposal with Democratic pushback
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While the General Assembly is underway, Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke to a crowd in Richmond Monday night on his plans to cut taxes. Inside the gymnasium of the Richmond Weinstein JCC, Youngkin explained how the Commonwealth has been losing thousands of people to neighboring states and how he wants to keep people in Virginia.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers. A spokeswoman for Youngkin called it the largest capital investment in Virginia history. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a press release issued by Youngkin’s office. Still, data centers have become a politically volatile topic, particularly in northern Virginia, where neighbors are voicing noise and environmental concerns.
Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
cardinalnews.org
Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them
At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
WSLS
Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases
In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
In wake of mass shootings nationwide, Virginia Democrats advance gun legislation
In the wake of another mass shooting nationwide over the weekend, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced several gun bills on Monday morning.
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
Virginia Senate panel advances stricter gun proposals, rejects bill to roll back restrictions
Democrats used their majority on a state Senate panel to reject an effort to reverse localities' authority to prohibit guns in public spaces while advancing proposals to impose restrictions, including a ban on assault weapons.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting
RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
Glenn Youngkin's office blasts anonymous report after update: 'This is why people don’t trust the media'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office said an update to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report is why “people don’t trust the media” after Ford Motor Company shot down an anonymous claim.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
