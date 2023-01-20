ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

5 big sports real estate tales of 2022: Frank Reich leaves town, Tony Stewart's $30M ranch

By Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- While Colts fans dreamed in March of an upcoming, glorious NFL season, NASCAR's Tony Stewart had a $30 million Indiana ranch he wanted to sell, complete with an indoor 2-story waterfall and trout stream, a bowling alley and golf simulator.

By November, as the Colts' season played out and things weren't going so great, Frank Reich had a $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street he wanted to sell, just days after the Indianapolis Colts fired him as coach.

Real estate was hot in Indiana in 2022, a seller's market, but among the everyday buying and selling of $350,000 homes in suburban neighborhoods were some huge, mansion-sized deals. IndyStar recently reported on the five most expensive homes sold in the Indy area in 2022 .

$35 million in mansions: The 5 most expensive Indianapolis area homes sold in 2022

And while none of those top five were related to the sports world, there were plenty of big real estate stories involving athletes, coaches and sports in Indiana. Take a look at our top five.

Fired by Colts, Frank Reich sells Indy home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDIQz_0kLKUwse00

With a 40-33-1 record in four and a half seasons as coach of the Colts, Frank Reich was fired by the team Nov. 7. Five days later, Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale .

According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by Frank M. Reich and wife Linda, was listed Nov. 12 and, that same day, had a sale pending.

Reich purchased the Washington Township home for $1.5 million in 2018, according to real estate records, the same year he was hired as Colts coach after Josh McDaniels backed out.

"Enjoy a light open floor plan that flows from room to room. Floor to ceiling windows, soaring ceilings and incredible great room opens to new outdoor living space," the MIBOR listing for Reich's home read.

Other features of the home include a "beautiful Zen garden designed for those who enjoy yoga outdoors, downtime and sounds of nature," a fenced yard for privacy and a three-car garage "that offers a dog bath for puppy spa days."

The master suite includes his/her walk-in closets, a large designer bathroom and a fireplace. The home has two kitchens, one that opens to a "huge great room" and a separate chef's kitchen for entertaining, the listing read. A pool with new stamped concrete adorns the back yard of the home.

Gone from Indy, Reich this week had a “strong” interview with the Carolina Panthers, according to Panthers' beat writer Sheena Quick . Perhaps Reich's next real estate deal will happen in North Carolina.

Ex-Pacer Justin Holiday unloads Fishers mansion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdI9Z_0kLKUwse00

A $2.3 million Fishers estate sold in July in just 10 days and that 9,271-square-foot home belonged to ex-Pacer Justin Holiday .

Holiday bought the posh Fishers mansion in January 2021 during his time in Indiana, according to Hamilton County real estate records. Since being traded by the Pacers in February to the Sacramento Kings and then, in July, to the Atlanta Hawks, Holiday had no need for his luxurious Indiana home.

The five-bedroom, eight-bath property features a salt water pool, heated flooring in the master bathroom and "stunning waterfall island," according to the real estate listing.

The home has refinished French oak hardwood flooring on the main and upper levels and a gourmet kitchen with all new appliances. A redesigned library has built-in bookshelves, cabinets and fireplace. The master bedroom has a "spa-like" bathroom that offers heated flooring, the listing says.

A walk-out basement features a custom wet bar, recreation room, fitness room and theater.

Tony Stewart's $30 million Hidden Hollow Ranch

A native of Columbus, Ind., and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Stewart put his nearly 20,000-square-foot home with six bedrooms and 11 baths up for sale in March.

Named Hidden Hollow Ranch, the rustic mansion was built in 2011 from twisted, lodgepole pine shipped in from the Northern Rockies. It is "the finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana," boasted the real estate listing.

Stewart's property in Columbus is the most expensive to go on the market in the state's history, according to real estate records.

Located on 415 wooded acres with a nine-acre stocked lake, elk, deer and turkey roam the preserve. The home's six bedrooms feature suites with large windows looking out on the sprawling property's lake and surrounding trees. Inside the great room, there is an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium.

A large guesthouse and workshop are also part of Hidden Hollow Ranch. All the amenities come at a hefty estimated monthly mortgage, $140,043, according to the listing.

Perhaps there was no buyer who could foot that bill. Hidden Hollow Ranch was taken off the market in December.

Part basketball gym, part house for $299,000

A spacious, 11,000-square-foot single family residence, nestled among farm fields in Wilkinson, Indiana, went on the market in July. From the outside, it didn't look much like a house at all.

But what was inside the home had the real estate and sports world swooning.

Half basketball court. Half house. "This is an honest to goodness treat," said the listing on F.C. Tucker . "A rare opportunity for your very own high school gym."

The "home" was actually the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Its commercial status was rezoned to residential and the home was converted into a space with four bedrooms, three baths, a great room, spacious kitchen, play room and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtRxU_0kLKUwse00

It was a bizarre, only-in-basketball-crazed-Indiana, real estate offering. The home is just eight miles from the gym in Knightstown where "Hoosiers" was filmed.

Secret deals: The real estate agents who help Colts, Pacers

Real estate is real estate, for the most part. Until Jim Irsay puts his Zionsville mansion up for sale. Or Malcolm Brogdon sells his Fishers estate while he's still with the Pacers.

Real estate is real estate until Matt Ryan is looking for a castle or Paul George loses half a million unloading his Geist palace or speculation swirls around which Indy house or condo Andrew Luck is about to call home.

When real estate involves professional athletes and coaches, it can take a slightly different turn. A media-frenzied, inquiring minds want to know, kind of turn.

IndyStar sat down in August with Casey Ward Lewis and Matt McLaughlin , who have more than 55 years combined experience catering to the professional athletes of Indy as real estate brokers for F.C. Tucker. Decades of seeing those subtle and not-so-subtle differences when it comes to buying and selling homes alongside a sports star.

Yes, real estate is real estate, of course. But there are differences.

Take the F.C. Tucker lobby. It's often off-limits for athletes. Lewis and McLaughlin have been known to sneak athletes into the building through the back door to avoid the public eye.

When an athlete is ready to purchase a home, both agents typically suggest that an LLC be formed with a different person's name or a trust as the buyer.

"You come in with an alias because people make assumptions," said McLaughlin. "Just because you make a certain amount of money doesn't mean you're going to pay whatever somebody's asking. Your negotiations need to be pretty careful."

Read more about the secret, high-speed world of sports real estate.

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Dana Benbow on Twitter: @Dana Benbow. Reach her via e-mail: dbenbow@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 5 big sports real estate tales of 2022: Frank Reich leaves town, Tony Stewart's $30M ranch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville

Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”

Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Hoosier Sounds: Former IU basketball player Jim Crews on the Hoop Heads podcast

Listen below as former IU basketball player Jim Crews joined the Hoop Heads podcast to discuss his upbringing and basketball life. Crews started as a freshman for IU in 1973, and he was a key senior reserve on the 1976 national championship team. IU won the Big Ten every year Crews was on the team. He then joined Bob Knight’s coaching staff and was an assistant coach on the 1981 title squad. He was Knight’s first former IU player to join him as an assistant.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm

Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. A mom, dad, and their four kids with one big American dream are making things happen in Noblesville. Sherman visited the spot where dreams of gourmet treats and specialty coffees are coming true. Indy Maven shares 2023 spa trends. Indy Maven shares...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side

One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Monday

Expect travel disruptions Wednesday as 4-8 inches of snow accumulates. South of Indy there could be rain mixing with the snow, keeping totals between 3-6 inches. The snow will start between midnight and 6am Wednesday, and last through the day. It will diminish by evening. My Huge Radar has real-time...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday with more than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area offering curated three-course menus over the next two weeks. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said new restaurants are joining the list of previous Devour favorites. They have added a map...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy