Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins In Cedar Rapids
Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
A Big Beer Tasting Event is Happening Saturday in the Corridor
Get ready to sample a whole lot of beer! BrrrFest 2023 is coming up this weekend in Johnson County!. BrrrFest is an annual event held in Coralville that's all about beer. The official website says that guests will be able to "sample and purchase craft beers showcased by breweries from across the Midwest." This year's event will feature beers from around 60 different Midwest breweries and cideries. Some of the familiar names include Wilson's Orchard, Cedar Ridge, Iowa Brewing, Lion Bridge, Millstream, Exile, Peace Tree, Toppling Goliath, Big Grove, and Backpocket. You can check out a full list of participating breweries and all the craft beers they will be offering at the event HERE.
That New Cedar Rapids Tomaso’s Pizza Location is Set to Open Soon
Last spring, we got word that Tomaso's Pizza would be moving to a brand new location at 2706 1st Ave NE in 2023. Now that 2023 has arrived, that new location is getting very close to opening its doors! According to a recent Instagram post, the owners of Tomaso's Pizza are hoping make the switch over to 1st Ave the first week of March.
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
Eastern Iowa Native Makes His Directing Debut in New Movie [WATCH]
An eastern Iowa native, and University of Iowa grad, is anxiously awaiting the unveiling of his directorial debut in a feature film. His wait is nearly over. Josh Guffey was born in Davenport and since graduating from the University of Iowa, he's been creating commercials for advertisers like Edward Jones, Build-a-Bear, and Anytime Fitness. He's also done several short films. This Friday, his work gets to the masses when the first full-length feature film he's directed will be released.
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In
After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
Grand opening party Saturday for first QC black female-owned, full service nail salon
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities business owner is making history, by opening the first black female-owned, full service nail salon in the QCA. Royal Lotus Nailz, located at 235 W. 35th St. Suite 2B in Davenport, held a grand opening party Saturday, Jan. 21, allowing people the chance to swing by and check out the QC's newest salon.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
iowa.media
Bettendorf School District selling ‘Black Voices Matter’ shirts, middle school room has sexuality flags plastered around BLM poster
The Bettendorf School District is currently selling “Black Voices Matter” shirts. In addition, a middle school classroom has various “pride” flags on the wall around a posted that proclaims “Black Lives Matter” as well as other politically charged taglines. Black Voices Matter is an...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
KCRG.com
‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether for or against, many Iowans have voiced their opinions about the controversial Students First bill. Rita and Dave Schuchmann have two daughters... Madelyn and Ali. Their oldest Madelyn, who’s now in college went to public school. But their youngest is currently a Senior at Xavier.
Highly-rated grocery store opens in Iowa
A new local grocery store recently opened in Iowa and shoppers are giving it great reviews so far. Read on to learn more. The El Azul Mexican Market recently opened at 415 Community Drive in North Liberty. The new store features freshly baked goods, hot foods, and other Latin American grocery items that are difficult to find in more conventional supermarkets, according to this local source.
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
