Iowa City, IA

98.1 KHAK

Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins In Cedar Rapids

Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Big Beer Tasting Event is Happening Saturday in the Corridor

Get ready to sample a whole lot of beer! BrrrFest 2023 is coming up this weekend in Johnson County!. BrrrFest is an annual event held in Coralville that's all about beer. The official website says that guests will be able to "sample and purchase craft beers showcased by breweries from across the Midwest." This year's event will feature beers from around 60 different Midwest breweries and cideries. Some of the familiar names include Wilson's Orchard, Cedar Ridge, Iowa Brewing, Lion Bridge, Millstream, Exile, Peace Tree, Toppling Goliath, Big Grove, and Backpocket. You can check out a full list of participating breweries and all the craft beers they will be offering at the event HERE.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut

One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Native Makes His Directing Debut in New Movie [WATCH]

An eastern Iowa native, and University of Iowa grad, is anxiously awaiting the unveiling of his directorial debut in a feature film. His wait is nearly over. Josh Guffey was born in Davenport and since graduating from the University of Iowa, he's been creating commercials for advertisers like Edward Jones, Build-a-Bear, and Anytime Fitness. He's also done several short films. This Friday, his work gets to the masses when the first full-length feature film he's directed will be released.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In

After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
LISBON, IA
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store opens in Iowa

A new local grocery store recently opened in Iowa and shoppers are giving it great reviews so far. Read on to learn more. The El Azul Mexican Market recently opened at 415 Community Drive in North Liberty. The new store features freshly baked goods, hot foods, and other Latin American grocery items that are difficult to find in more conventional supermarkets, according to this local source.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

