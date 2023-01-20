Uber Freight is laying off 3% of its workforce, and all of the job losses are coming in its digital brokerage activities. In a memo to staff, obtained by FreightWaves and confirmed by a spokesman for Uber Freight, CEO Lior Ron said the cutbacks would impact about 150 employees. The Digital Brokerage division is separate from the Transplace operations that Uber Freight acquired in 2021.

12 HOURS AGO