Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December
Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
Borderlands: Houston’s MacroFab raises $42M to capitalize on reshoring shift
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Houston’s MacroFab raises $42M to capitalize on reshoring shift; Tesla expected to begin production of Cybertruck in Texas in 2023; Nike to open a major logistics center in Dallas; and Dana Inc. to open a new factory in Mexico.
Amazon layoffs hit drone division
Just as Amazon Prime Air drone delivery was beginning to gather momentum, the service reportedly was hit with another key setback. Confidential sources claiming to be familiar with the matter told CNBC that Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) drone delivery unit lost a “significant number” of employees as part of the company’s plans to cut a total of 18,000 jobs.
GXO sees moderating warehouse labor cost-inflation
Warehouse labor cost-inflation has eased in recent months, though warehouse capacity remains tight in Europe and North America, according to the CFO of contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. In a recent phone interview, Baris Oran said that GXO’s (NYSE: GXO) warehouse labor costs are “easing across the world,” with...
Rough start to 2023 for dry bulk, tanker, gas, container shipping
“Spot rates are off to a slower start in 2023 across most shipping segments,” conceded Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta in his new quarterly outlook. “The ingredients are in place, however, for a recovery in the coming months, especially post-Lunar New Year.”. That’s the “glass-half-full” view for bulk commodity...
Uber Freight cutting about 150 jobs, all in brokerage operations
Uber Freight is laying off 3% of its workforce, and all of the job losses are coming in its digital brokerage activities. In a memo to staff, obtained by FreightWaves and confirmed by a spokesman for Uber Freight, CEO Lior Ron said the cutbacks would impact about 150 employees. The Digital Brokerage division is separate from the Transplace operations that Uber Freight acquired in 2021.
LTL carriers should bag rate hikes this year, industry executives say
Less-than-truckload carriers should hold off on any rate increases during 2023 because the pronounced weakness in the industrial market, LTL’s core segment, can’t justify it, industry executives said Monday. Appearing on a panel at the SMC3 annual winter meeting in Atlanta, Todd Polen, vice president of pricing at...
