ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonewsbtc.org

Crypto community with 70% historical accuracy sets SHIB price for January 31, 2023

The CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency neighborhood worth estimate relies solely on the votes of its customers. Estimates don’t assure end-of-month costs. After a robust begin to 2022, crypto merchants and buyers are as soon as once more discussing Shiba Inu (SHIB), with many believing that the meme coin has the potential to achieve the highs it achieved in 2021.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
u.today

Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Markets Insider

'The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street': an overvalued corner of the market is set to blow up as recession looms, technical analyst says

The "bubble is about to burst" in consumer staples stocks, says veteran market technician Jeff Bierman. The sector outperformed the S&P 500 last year but now it's "overbought and overpriced". "The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street, according to risk/reward, is consumer staples," Bierman said. Investors sought refuge in...
u.today

Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge

A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 20, 2023: Benchmark Rate Trends Up

Mortgage rates this week went in a mixture of directions, but an important rate is now higher. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates are higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, declined. Mortgage rates...
cryptopotato.com

Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022

The total sales of NFTs increased by a whopping 67% YoY in 2022. The price of Ethereum, BNB Coin, Solana, and other DeFi altcoins kept running this week. New data in a report out from DappRadar reveals there were more NFTs sold in 2022 than the year before. DappRadar: NFTs...
cryptopotato.com

SHIB Skyrockets 34% Weekly, Here’s the Next Target (Shiba Inu Price Analysis)

Shiba Inu had a fantastic week so far, managing to book a double-digit price increase. After a successful breakout above $0.000010, SHIB quickly turned this level into support and then rallied hard. Only today, the price increased by 17%, placing Shiba Inu in the top-performing cryptocurrencies. Buyers are in full control of the price action, but they are quickly approaching the key resistance at $0.000014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy