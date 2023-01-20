Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsbtc.org
Crypto community with 70% historical accuracy sets SHIB price for January 31, 2023
The CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency neighborhood worth estimate relies solely on the votes of its customers. Estimates don’t assure end-of-month costs. After a robust begin to 2022, crypto merchants and buyers are as soon as once more discussing Shiba Inu (SHIB), with many believing that the meme coin has the potential to achieve the highs it achieved in 2021.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he needs some of his $450 million in Robinhood shares to fund his legal defense as he fights for control of the stake
Sam Bankman-Fried thinks he should be the sole owner of roughly $450 million in Robinhood stock, and that he needs the shares to help pay for his legal defense, according to a Thursday court filing. The problem? Both FTX and BlockFi are laying claim to the shares as well. The...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin (BTC) Pullback Below $20,000 Now ‘Very, Very’ Unlikely
Seasoned trader and analyst Tone Vays says that a Bitcoin (BTC) pullback below the key psychological area of $20,000 is now unlikely to transpire. Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that the chances of Bitcoin falling below $20,000 has been drastically reduced after BTC rallied above $22,000 today. “If [Bitcoin]...
u.today
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
'The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street': an overvalued corner of the market is set to blow up as recession looms, technical analyst says
The "bubble is about to burst" in consumer staples stocks, says veteran market technician Jeff Bierman. The sector outperformed the S&P 500 last year but now it's "overbought and overpriced". "The greatest opportunity to short on Wall Street, according to risk/reward, is consumer staples," Bierman said. Investors sought refuge in...
u.today
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 20, 2023: Benchmark Rate Trends Up
Mortgage rates this week went in a mixture of directions, but an important rate is now higher. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates are higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, declined. Mortgage rates...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
Paul Krugman says bitcoin could be losing out to the 'pet rock of ages' gold because scandals are denting faith in crypto
Some investors are losing faith in fashionable technobabble and turning to gold, "the pet rock of ages", Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman has suggested.
cryptopotato.com
Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022
The total sales of NFTs increased by a whopping 67% YoY in 2022. The price of Ethereum, BNB Coin, Solana, and other DeFi altcoins kept running this week. New data in a report out from DappRadar reveals there were more NFTs sold in 2022 than the year before. DappRadar: NFTs...
cryptopotato.com
SHIB Skyrockets 34% Weekly, Here’s the Next Target (Shiba Inu Price Analysis)
Shiba Inu had a fantastic week so far, managing to book a double-digit price increase. After a successful breakout above $0.000010, SHIB quickly turned this level into support and then rallied hard. Only today, the price increased by 17%, placing Shiba Inu in the top-performing cryptocurrencies. Buyers are in full control of the price action, but they are quickly approaching the key resistance at $0.000014.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
Comments / 0