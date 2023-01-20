Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy upgrades transmission lines to reduce outages in Columbiana County
A project replacing outdated wooden poles with stronger steel towers should make power outages less frequent according to a FirstEnergy subsidiary. American Transmission Systems has announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to a high-voltage transmission line in Carroll and Columbiana counties. The first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission...
Portion of major road to close for sewer construction
Starting Monday, a major road will close for months for construction.
27 First News
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
whbc.com
Massillon Health Moving to New Location, Services impacted
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Health Department is under the weather itself for a couple of days. Not really, they’re just moving. They are moving over the next few days to the 600 block of Erie Street S. No health services Monday through Wednesday,...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election
Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
Crews save dog from Warren house fire
Firefighters saved a dog from a burning home in Warren on Monday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company
A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
WFMJ.com
New evidence-gathering equipment to help Columbiana County
When the Columbiana County Sheriff's office is called to a crime scene, every minute counts. Once they leave the scene, there's no guarantee precious evidence will be there when they return. "If you don't have a suspect identified in that first 48 hours, it becomes a lot less solvable," Columbiana...
WFMJ.com
Truck rear-ends motorized bike traveling in the dark on Route 62 in Smith Township
An accident involving a semi and a motorized bicycle shut down U.S. Route 62 in Southwestern Mahoning County late Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post says a Freightliner ran into the bicycle which was traveling without lights along Route 62 in Smith Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. The...
27 First News
Crews prepare for winter weather in the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Engineers are planning for a slippery Sunday evening as snow coats the roads. Throughout the day, crews loaded salt and slag into trucks. The county has 20 trucks it uses to treat roads. They’ll be dumping salt and clearing roads as snow continues to pile up.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
WFMJ.com
Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown
A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
Overnight crash closed part of Midlothian
Part of East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown is back open after a crash early Monday morning.
Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
Fire under investigation after 2 cars, garage damaged
Warren Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning.
WFMJ.com
Jewish Community Center to offer life support training courses
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is doing its part to keep making Youngstown safer. On February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Jewish Community Center is opening its doors to anyone over the age of 17 and is offering basic life support training. Participants that attend will...
