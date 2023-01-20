ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Massillon Health Moving to New Location, Services impacted

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Health Department is under the weather itself for a couple of days. Not really, they’re just moving. They are moving over the next few days to the 600 block of Erie Street S. No health services Monday through Wednesday,...
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company

A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

New evidence-gathering equipment to help Columbiana County

When the Columbiana County Sheriff's office is called to a crime scene, every minute counts. Once they leave the scene, there's no guarantee precious evidence will be there when they return. "If you don't have a suspect identified in that first 48 hours, it becomes a lot less solvable," Columbiana...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Crews prepare for winter weather in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Engineers are planning for a slippery Sunday evening as snow coats the roads. Throughout the day, crews loaded salt and slag into trucks. The county has 20 trucks it uses to treat roads. They’ll be dumping salt and clearing roads as snow continues to pile up.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
explore venango

School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023

A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown

A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Jewish Community Center to offer life support training courses

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is doing its part to keep making Youngstown safer. On February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Jewish Community Center is opening its doors to anyone over the age of 17 and is offering basic life support training. Participants that attend will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

