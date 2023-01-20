More than half of the Cardano nodes disconnected and restarted due to an anomaly. The cause of the anomaly and subsequent node disconnections is still under investigation. Cardano Network, one of the leading open-source blockchain platforms, has recovered rapidly after its brief node disruption. According to recent posts from the developers of Cardano, the blockchain ecosystem witnessed a brief outage on Sunday as 50% of nodes disconnected due to an anomaly. However, the network problem was immediately resolved.

1 DAY AGO