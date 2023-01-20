Read full article on original website
Verizon Stock Chart Provides Clear Range After Mixed Earnings
Verizon stock finished 2% up on the day after a mixed earnings report and an issue at the NYSE. The chart directions are clear.
thenewscrypto.com
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
thenewscrypto.com
Quai Network (QUAI) Plans to Achieve 50K Transactions Per Second
Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve high throughput. Recently, Quai Network has partnered with Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform. The layer 1 network of blockchain Quai Network ($QUAI) alarmed crypto enthusiasts by intending to utilize multiple blockchains operating in parallel and secured...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Market’s Bullish Rally – Aptos & OP Hitting Their New ATH
At press time, the global crypto market hovers above $1 trillion. Axie Infinity (AXS) tops the gainers’ charts with a 42% price surge in the last 24h. Despite the untested bullish rally, some cryptocurrencies have surprisingly recorded and set their new all-time highs (ATH) at the start of 2023. Significantly, Aptos (APT) and Optimism (OP) are the cryptos that have contributed their new records to the market’s positive sentiment. According to Coingecko, on January 22, APT set its new ATH at $14.47 and OP at $2.46.
thenewscrypto.com
Axie Infinity (AXS) Is Hitting Its Three-Month Price High
Axie Infinity (AXS) has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. AXS is also in the largest TVL with a $1 billion token locked. Axie Infinity (AXS), the governance token for the Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT game has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. The astonishing element to be remembered is the surge in the trading volume, a 908.8% increase as per CMC. Resulting in an increased 24 hrs trading volume of more than $1 billion.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges by 10% to Attain 23K Price Level
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surged by over 10% in the previous week. BTC Fear & Greed Index is currently at “Neutral.”. The world’s most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) kicks off the new year by retaining its bullish momentum. BTC peaking at over $23,000 price range, the first milestone since early August. Last weekend, Bitcoin began to show a positive trend, reaching a high of $19,942 before resting in the $18,000–$17,000 region.
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Bearish Breakout Might Soon Take Over
Ethereum has been able to consolidate around $1,600. ETH has established a new equilibrium at $1,652 for the medium run. To this point, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been able to maintain its position above the horizontal support level of $1,600. It’s possible that breaking it will result in much lower prices with a bearish moment.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Upsurge as RSI Matches 2018 Market Trend
Bitcoin is poised for significant growth in the market as conditions replicate those seen after the hard-hitting bear market of 2018. Drawing from the newest study, BTC/USD looks set to advance with its Relative Strength Index suggesting a bullish outlook following a brief amount of adjustment. According to crypto dealer...
thenewscrypto.com
Whales Amass Over 500 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Last 2 Days
150 million DOGE tokens, worth over $13 million, were traded by top 20 whale. The majority of DOGE coins are stored at Robinhood-affiliated wallet addresses. This weekend, the biggest Dogecoin whale traded almost 165 million DOGE coins. As market sentiment improved after zero-fee trading platform Robinhood announced support for Dogecoin in its newly launched wallet, many “whales” bought up massive quantities of DOGE coins.
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano Restores Rapidly Following Brief Node Interruptions
More than half of the Cardano nodes disconnected and restarted due to an anomaly. The cause of the anomaly and subsequent node disconnections is still under investigation. Cardano Network, one of the leading open-source blockchain platforms, has recovered rapidly after its brief node disruption. According to recent posts from the developers of Cardano, the blockchain ecosystem witnessed a brief outage on Sunday as 50% of nodes disconnected due to an anomaly. However, the network problem was immediately resolved.
thenewscrypto.com
Ark Invest Offloads 500,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Shares
The price of GBTC naturally rose along with Bitcoin’s. ARKW sold off 500,000 GBTC shares just around the time the stock price started going up. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloaded a piece of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November’s Bitcoin price lows, the latest data indicates. During the month of November 2022, Ark Invest increased the value of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) by $4.5 million by purchasing 450,272 GBTC shares. In comparison to its January 2023 price of $12.25, GBTC was trading in the $7.46 to $9.48 range.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Will Soon List Three New Cryptocurrencies
Coinbase to add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their crypto exchange. The recently introduced cryptocurrencies are Audius (AUDIO), Threshold (T), and Axelar (AXL). Coinbase will soon add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange’s main intent of serving as a bridge...
