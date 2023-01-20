Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Quai Network (QUAI) Plans to Achieve 50K Transactions Per Second
Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve high throughput. Recently, Quai Network has partnered with Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform. The layer 1 network of blockchain Quai Network ($QUAI) alarmed crypto enthusiasts by intending to utilize multiple blockchains operating in parallel and secured...
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt
El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
Elon Musk Announces New Blue Subscription With Zero Ads
Verified users get 50% less ads than non-verified individuals on Twitter Blue as of now. Analysts estimate that they will be anywhere between $15 and $16. Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter last year, said on Saturday that the microblogging service will soon begin offering a new, higher-cost, Blue membership that would do away with adverts. Though this feature has not yet been released. Verified users get 50% less ads than non-verified individuals on Twitter Blue, which costs $7.99 per month.
Stellar Development Foundation Joins New CFTC Advisory Committee
SDF will be representing the cryptocurrency industry as one of four representatives. The foundation is hoping to shift attention to Layer 1 protocols and payments. Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit, has stated that it would be participating in a new advisory group established by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Axie Infinity (AXS) Is Hitting Its Three-Month Price High
Axie Infinity (AXS) has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. AXS is also in the largest TVL with a $1 billion token locked. Axie Infinity (AXS), the governance token for the Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT game has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. The astonishing element to be remembered is the surge in the trading volume, a 908.8% increase as per CMC. Resulting in an increased 24 hrs trading volume of more than $1 billion.
Cumulus Data to Launch Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Center
Cumulus Data is a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy. The mining center will be powered by a 2.5-gigawatt nuclear power plant. Bitcoin’s popularity has skyrocketed, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Bitcoin mining activities will soon be started in the United States’ first data center fueled entirely by nuclear energy.
JPMorgan CEO Criticizes Bitcoin and Casts Doubts on Its 21M Cap
Dimon has expressed his skepticism on the BTC supply ceiling of 21 million. However, the JPMorgan CEO is optimistic about blockchain. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed his doubts about bitcoin once again in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. The JPMorgan executive said, “Bitcoin itself is a hyped-up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”
Gemini Announces 10% Layoff Citing Negative Macroeconomic Conditions
In August 2022 Gemini had reduced its workforce by 7% and 10% in July. the SEC claims that securities were offered and sold without being registered. A representative for Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, confirmed on Monday that the company will be laying off 10% of its workforce. Gemini, which was co-founded by the Winklevoss twins, is subject to New York banking regulations. And has had to make at least three rounds of layoffs in less than a year.
Ark Invest Offloads 500,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Shares
The price of GBTC naturally rose along with Bitcoin’s. ARKW sold off 500,000 GBTC shares just around the time the stock price started going up. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloaded a piece of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November’s Bitcoin price lows, the latest data indicates. During the month of November 2022, Ark Invest increased the value of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) by $4.5 million by purchasing 450,272 GBTC shares. In comparison to its January 2023 price of $12.25, GBTC was trading in the $7.46 to $9.48 range.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Bearish Breakout Might Soon Take Over
Ethereum has been able to consolidate around $1,600. ETH has established a new equilibrium at $1,652 for the medium run. To this point, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been able to maintain its position above the horizontal support level of $1,600. It’s possible that breaking it will result in much lower prices with a bearish moment.
Central African Republic Working on Legal Framework For Cryptocurrencies
CAR’s various ministries have all contributed 15 experts to the committee. Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu has received a virtual currency license EEA. A 15-person committee was established in the Central African Republic (CAR). A developing nation in Central Africa, to create legislation regulating the usage of cryptocurrencies. And tokenization in the country and the region.
Binance Charity Division Announces Offering 30k Web3 Scholarships
Binance Charity Scholar Program (BCSP) will provide free Web3 education. Support for Binance Charity will also come from Binance Academy. In 2023, Binance Charity, the company’s charity arm, plans to provide 30k scholarships. To deserving students who are interested in pursuing careers in the Web3 industry. In a blog...
Shiba Inu Becomes the Favorite Crypto for Starting Investment
Nansen’s new feature “Fresh Wallets” dashboard tracks newly created wallets with high transaction volume. Shiba inu ranks as the second safest coin in the web3 ecosystem. According to Nansen, a giant in On-chain data and market analysis, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are no longer the only...
FHLB Led Billions of Dollars to the Most Prominent Crypto Banks
The Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) of the United States is financing billions of dollars to two of the biggest cryptocurrency banks to lessen the impact of a spike in withdrawals. The FHLB is an association of 11 regional banks from different parts of the country. And that lend...
Dubai Verse Cup combines the best of horse-racing and Metaverse gaming
Metaverse-based virtual gaming ecosystems are, without doubt, the new frontier of the gaming industry. They allow gamers to indulge in next-level, immersive gaming experiences, leveraging 3D spaces where they can interact closely with elements around them. Metaverse gaming is gaining traction globally. A study by Ernst & Young showed that...
Coinbase Partners with German Soccer Club Borussia Dortmund
American Crypto exchange strengthens its network with a triumphant soccer team of Germany to represent the Bundesliga Club. Legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi (Leo) were partnered up for NFT projects. Coinbase faces the limelight after a few dark times in the ecosystem, the exchange has partnered with Borussia...
Georgia All Set to Launch Pilot Test Phase of Digital Lari This Year
The NBG had planned to begin testing the CBDC in 2022. Initially, it will only be available in a stripped-down trial form. The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is preparing to publish a whitepaper on the “digital lari,” which will provide a framework for interested parties to refine their suggestions ahead of the project’s pilot phase. The NBG had planned to begin testing the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2022, but that timeline has been pushed back to this year.
Coinbase Will Soon List Three New Cryptocurrencies
Coinbase to add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their crypto exchange. The recently introduced cryptocurrencies are Audius (AUDIO), Threshold (T), and Axelar (AXL). Coinbase will soon add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange’s main intent of serving as a bridge...
Binance Receives $180 Million From Justin Sun’s Tron DAO
Users have speculated about the possibility of forthcoming purchasing activity. There are currently no unique methods available for tracking the destination of this money. Surprisingly, the blockchain showed a transaction from Justin Sun’s Tron DAO. A Tron DAO wallet sent $180M to the Binance exchange a few hours ago. Given the timeframe, the market impact might occur soon.
