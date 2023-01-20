Verified users get 50% less ads than non-verified individuals on Twitter Blue as of now. Analysts estimate that they will be anywhere between $15 and $16. Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter last year, said on Saturday that the microblogging service will soon begin offering a new, higher-cost, Blue membership that would do away with adverts. Though this feature has not yet been released. Verified users get 50% less ads than non-verified individuals on Twitter Blue, which costs $7.99 per month.

2 DAYS AGO