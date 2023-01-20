Read full article on original website
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5
ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
What’s next for ‘Stop Cop City’ movement after weekend vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, six demonstrators who were arrested over the weekend made their first appearance in Fulton County Superior Court. 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy were all denied bond because they were from out of state. “These...
New Atlanta teen curfew in legal limbo as city law department reviews legality
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One city councilwoman believes a tighter curfew could be the answer to teen gun violence. Keisha Waites, who’s rallying parents around her proposal, says a teen killed over the weekend might be alive today if her curfew legislation had been enacted. Deerica Charles...
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.
( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
Out of state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening turned violent when marchers headed downto...
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests Jan.21
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six people were arrested Saturday evening after hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta in response to Manuel Teran’s death who was shot at the future site of the Atlanta police training facility on Jan.19. All six are facing several charges...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Man charged in shooting death of 24-year-old Atlanta man outside Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County homicide detectives have confirmed to Atlanta News First that a 24-year-old Atlanta man has died after being shot multiple times outside a Taco Mac restaurant on Monday afternoon. Around 12:19 p.m., officials said officers responded to a shooting at 3101 Cobb...
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
