Darrell Bevell seems unlikely to reunite with Russell Wilson in Denver

There’s been some speculation this offseason that the Denver Broncos might attempt to hire Darrell Bevell in an effort to get the best out of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2023.

Bevell served as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator when Wilson helped the team reach two Super Bowls, with the QB earning five Pro Bowl nods under the coach. Wilson also had a pair of 34-touchdown seasons under Bevell, a big difference from his 16-touchdown campaign in 2022 with the Broncos.

Given the quarterback’s success with Bevell, some fans and pundits expected Denver to interview Bevell, either as a head coach or offensive coordinator candidate this offseason. Bevell currently serves as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, and it sounds like he is not interested in leaving that position.

Bevell recently declined OC interviews with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders, which NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes is a sign the coach “plans to stay in Miami.”

That could change, of course. It’s possible that Bevell simply didn’t like the Jets and Commanders’ situations, but for now, Bevell does not appear to be a candidate to become an offensive coordinator in 2023.