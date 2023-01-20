Read full article on original website
Wakena Abraham
3d ago
Ms.King what a heart warming tribute to your son, as I sit here and have a heavyness in my heart , I send you a great big hug and a 🧡 for Ian.
Reply
5
Camille Cox-Frederick
3d ago
God Bless Regina King In Jesus Name Amen 🙏🏾 🎚🙏🏾🎚🙏🏾🎚🙏🏾 God Bless Her Son In Jesus Name Amen My He Rest In Peace With The Lord . 🙏🏾🎚🙏🏾🎚❤️
Reply
4
Pamela Moh
3d ago
Ms. you be strong 👍 I don't know what you going through my heart heart go out to you and your family my sister be strong 🙏🙏🙏
Reply
3
Related
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Janet Jackson Celebrates Son Eissa's 6th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'So Proud of Who You Are'
Janet Jackson shares her 6-year-old son Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana Janet Jackson is celebrating her son on his special day. The music icon celebrated her son Eissa on his 6th birthday Tuesday with an Instagram post, simply captioning her photo, "🫶🏽." "To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday!" she wrote in her message. "I LUV you and I'm so proud of who you are!" Jackson shares Eissa with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Elle
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
EW.com
With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon
For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family
Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson
The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
Comments / 15