Ohio State

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
tuscweather.net

Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning

A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some

(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
