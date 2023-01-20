Read full article on original website
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
tuscweather.net
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
Winter weather latest: Parking bans, roads slick
Northeast Ohio is getting slammed with snow on Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 1 p.m. on Monday.
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Risk of severe weather returns for Ohio and West Virginia Thursday Evening
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening or a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. As well as extreme Western Coshocton and Muskingum Counites are outlined in an Enhanced Risk or a 3 out of 5 […]
Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some
(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week
Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Carscoops
Ohio Drivers To Share Highway With Semi-Autonomous Big Rigs Next Month
DriveOhio, the state’s smart vehicle initiative, is taking the next step in its plan to make smarter roadways. In February, a pair of semi-autonomous semi trucks will take to Route 33 in an effort to gather more data. Human drivers will accompany the trucks as a matter of safety.
wosu.org
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
