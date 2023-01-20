Macron proposes increased military spending plan until 2030

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONT-DE-MARSAN, France — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday proposed a substantial boost in defense spending through the end of this decade and a “transformation" of France's nuclear-armed military to face evolving threats and take into account the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros in military spending for the period of 2024-2030, to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.”

That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025.

He made the announcement in a speech to military personnel addressing new defense strategy in the wake of the Ukraine war and other threats. He noted threats from hybrid warfare, growing cyber attacks on critical infrastructure and continued threats from terrorism.

The plan is meant to take into account the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to boost defense spending in the coming years to reinforce France’s domestic security and the country’s ability to operate abroad.

Macron also called for modernizing France's nuclear arsenal. He wants France's military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the U.S. and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

