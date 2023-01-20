Read full article on original website
Cora Mae Beaty, 82, French Lick
Cora Mae Beaty, 82, of French Lick, passed away on January 18, 2023, at Springs Valley Meadows. She was born in Hendricks County, Ind., on May 30, 1940, to Alva Bennett and Grace (Haga) Stroud. Cora Mae married Marvin “Pee Wee” Beaty on August 26, 1955, and he preceded her...
Duane McCune, 93, Cuzco
Duane McCune, 93, of Cuzco, passed away on January 19, 2023 at Good Samaritan Northwood Retirement. He was born in Cuzco on August 11, 1929, to Victor and Ada (Owen) McCune. Duane married Patricia Bledsoe on May 24, 1947, and she preceded him in death. He graduated in 1947 from...
Dubois County Museum hosts Craig Jon Berndt with Ferdinand Railroad
Author Craig Jon Berndt will be at the Dubois County Museum at 2704 N. Newton Street in Jasper on Saturday, February. 4, at 10:30 a.m. EST to read excerpts from his book “The Ferdinand Railroad: Its Predecessor and Successors”. He also will have copies of his book on...
Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 14
The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Annual Meeting will be on Tuesday, February 14, at 6:30 p.m. EST, in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium, in Jasper. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with dinner to be served at 6:30. Tickets for the meal are $10 and can...
School bus Wifi provides necessary resource for students’ education
Students can spend a lot of time on buses, whether commuting between their homes and school daily or taking part in school-sponsored activities outside the area. As internet access becomes integral to completing schoolwork, spending hours on a bus without access to the internet can lead to late nights at home completing that work. To address this issue, the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation is adding Wifi to the majority of its fleet of buses. Beginning this week, 16 corporation buses will provide WiFi with access to the school corporation’s filtered internet.
